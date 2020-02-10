Oscars expand their outlook with giving top award to Korean film Parasite

The US film award Oscars has made an exception to its tradition of giving its top awards to English-language films by honouring South Korea’s satire Parasite as the best picture, Associated Press reports.

The film by director Bong Joon Ho Parasite took Hollywood’s top prize on Sunday, February 10, night, along with awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay.

Best actors

Oscars for best acting went to Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Renée Zellweger for Judy, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker and Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Associated Press reports.