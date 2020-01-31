Ousting of Estonian minister predicted amid drive to reform pharmacy business
Efforts to increase competition in the Estonian pharmacy business continue at parliamentary level. The ousting of the Estonian Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik is expected as parties submit proposals for pharmacy market reform, ERR reports.
Estonian Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik represents Estonia’s ruling Centre Party, but efforts by both its coalition partners and have led to forecasts that the Centre Party’s influence would not shield him from being ousted in the coming months.
«If there is a consensus with the opposition to make the (pharmacy reform) a soft transition, Tanel Kiik will probably have to leave office. If there is no new consensus, Tanel Kiik, the protege of Jüri Ratas, will actually be the one who will be released on April 1 or April 2», MP Kristen Michal from the opposition Reform Party said in an interview with ETV on Thursday, January 30, ERR reports.
Ex-minister Michal claimed that it can already be seen that the Conservative People’s Party of Estonia (EKRE) is working to push Kiik out of the cabinet.
ERR reports that on Thursday MPs of the EKRE parliamentary group filed amendments to the Estonian pharmacy reform bill that would grant pharmacies the right to purchase drugs from sources other than Estonian wholesalers.
In addition, the right to sell drugs would be expanded to hospitals and family doctor centres, according to ERR.
Latvia’s gross domestic product increases 1.1%
Compared to Q4 2018, the gross domestic product (GDP) value increased by 1.1 % in Q4 2019 according to seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data.
Ousting of Estonian minister predicted amid drive to reform pharmacy business
Efforts to increase competition in the Estonian pharmacy business continue at parliamentary level. The ousting of the Estonian Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik is expected as parties submit proposals for pharmacy market reform, ERR reports.
Latvian Welfare Ministry to ask government to extend e-health project term
Healthcare Ministry plans to ask the government to extend the term of the e-health project, as reported by Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele’s advisor Edgars Skvariks.
Bordāns suggests stationing VDD on Upes Street; Burovs offers land in Čiekurkalns
Latvian Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns proposes stationing the State Security Service near the former Brases prison on Upes Street. Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs, on the other hand, offers land in Čiekurkalns, Bābelīte and elsewhere, as both politicians told Delfi TV with Jānis Domburs on Thursday, 30 January.
Danish court keeps Kristīne Misāne under arrest
On Thursday, 30 January, Danish court of justice decided to maintain the arrest over Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne, as confirmed by her representatives.
State Police perform a search at Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks
On Thursday, 30 January, Latvian State Police performed investigative activities at Riga municipal company LLC Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks main building on Aleksandra Čaka Street 42, as confirmed by the company’s representative Krists Leiškalns.
US tech giants Apple and Broadcom ruled to pay patent infringement fine of USD 1.1 billion
A US jury has ordered American computer technology giants Apple and Broadcom to pay a fine totalling USD 1.1 billion having been found to have infringed the patents on Wi-FI technology of a university, Bloomberg reports citing lawyers of the California Institute of Technology.
European Parliament proposes adopting single charger type for all mobile phones
The European Parliament has invited European Commission to develop binding rules by July 2020 in order to ensure the adoption of a single type of charger for mobile phones, as reported by EP representative Jānis Krastiņš.
Coronavirus spread outside China prompts international health emergency by WHO
The World Health Organisation has declared a public health emergency of international concern over the spread of the new coronavirus outside the borders of the country of its origin, China, according to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.
Saeima committee picks TV3 journalists Kalderauska and Eglītis for posts in NEPLP
On Thursday, 30 January, Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee picked TV3 journalists Ieva Kalderauska and Jānis Eglītis for vacant posts in the National Electronic Mass Media Council.
Opinion: Ventspils professional sports teams under shadow of Lembergs’ sanctions
«I think it is no secret that Ventspils basketball and football clubs are some of the biggest carriers of the influence from suspended mayor, legally limited and subjected to US sanctions Aivars Lembergs. Of course, basketball and football will remain a priority for them, but a no less important role, at least in Lembergs’ eyes, was and still is maintaining his influence and popularity on the highest possible level,» BNN was told by Ventspils City Council opposition deputy Aivis Landmanis.
- Interviews ,
- Social ,
- Latvia
One of the detainees in 50 million euros laundering case is businessman Ovsjaņņikovs
One of the persons detained in the criminal case regarding the laundering of no less than EUR 50 million is former ABLV Bank’s private banker Andris Ovsjaņņikovs, according to information available to LTV.
Economist: rising labour costs among retailers' chief challenges
This year’s biggest challenges for retailers will include the decline of numbers of residents and buyer, as well as growing labour force costs, says Swedbank economist Agnese Buceniece.
Lithuania’s ruling LFGU and opposition Conservatives feud over forget-me-not flower
Forget-me-not, a symbol of eternal love and remembrance and the flower believed to have played a role in God‘s creating the earth, has been the target of feud between the opposition Conservatives and the ruling party, Lithuania’s Farmers and Greens Union.
Lithuanian corruption watchdog sees improvements in business corruption
Lithuanian anti-corruption body the Special Investigation Service has spoken of positive trends in tackling corruption as an obstacle to business. A survey showed that 15% of respondent business managers saw corruption as an obstacle to operations in 2019, according to the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.
Kaimiņš: I can't save KPV LV from Šlesers’, Lembergs’ and ZZS’ influence
«I cannot save KPV LV from influence coming from Ainārs Šlesers, Aivars Lembergs and the Union of Greens and Farmers. It is possible the decisions made by the party’s ministers are already backed by desires for oligarchs, and I will not build such a house,» said the founder and ex-member of KPV LV political party Artuss Kaimiņš in an interview to BNN about the current state of the party.
- Interviews ,
- Social ,
- Latvia
Estonia adopts pension reform, making second pillar voluntary
The Estonian parliament has adopted a law to reform the country’s pension compulsory funded pension system and expressed confidence in the Estonian government, ERR broadcaster reports.
Searches in Latvian banks performed with help from Germany; two persons detained
This week Latvian State Police Economic Crimes Enforcement Unit performed investigative activities in four Latvian credit institutions in cooperation with German state police. Two persons have been detained, as reported by State Police.
Coronavirus spreads across China, death toll reaches 170
In China, the number of victims of the dangerous new coronavirus has risen to 170 and the virus has now reached every region in mainland China, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
98 people hospitalized over flu or flu-induced pneumonia in Latvia last week
A total of 98 people were hospitalized in Latvia over flu or flu-induced pneumonia last week. This means a total 878 residents have been hospitalized with this infection this season, according to data of the monitoring of influenza and acute upper respiratory infections published by Disease Prevention and Control Centre.
European Parliament passes Brexit agreement
The British Withdrawal Agreement from the European Union was approved by the European Parliament on Wednesday, January 30, by 621 votes in favour, 49 against and 13 abstentions.
One person involved in criminal case on laundering of 50 million euros put under arrest
On Wednesday, 29 January, Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court applied a security measure – an arrest – on one of the four persons detained in the criminal process on the laundering of no less than EUR 50 million of illegally obtained funds, because of which searches and other investigative actions were previously performed at ABLV Bank, LETA agency found out.
Levits: search for a new location for VDD would delay project and create losses
If the government decides to look for a new location for the State Security Service’s new headquarters, it could delay construction by several years and create considerable financial losses, Latvian President Egils Levits told journalists on Wednesday, 29 January.
Estonian children start school with 49.5% missing some vaccines, study finds
In Estonia, 49.5% of first-graders are not fully vaccinated in the framework of a state vaccination programme, a study, cited by Estonian public broadcaster ERR, has found.
Four persons detained in criminal case on the laundering of 50 million euros
Four persons have been detained in the criminal process on the laundering of no less than EUR 50 million, as part of which searches were performed at ABLV Bank on Tuesday, 28 January, according to information from LETA.
Latest
- Ousting of Estonian minister predicted amid drive to reform pharmacy business
- Estonia adopts pension reform, making second pillar voluntary
- SEB operating revenue in Estonia was EUR 173.5 million in 2019
- Estonian parliament to vote on divisive pension reform
- Estonia eyes one-year prison sentence for first-time drunk drivers
- In Estonia, forgetting to register child’s name can lead to municipality choosing it
- Kaljulaid in Antarctica: We enable Estonians to work online from anywhere
- Russian energy advantage in Baltics should be stopped, says Energy Commissioner
- Estonian language inspectors ask Hesburger to translate its «drive-in» signs
- Estonian producer price index decreased in 2019
Most read
- Estonia eyes one-year prison sentence for first-time drunk drivers
- Estonia adopts pension reform, making second pillar voluntary
- Estonian parliament to vote on divisive pension reform
- SEB operating revenue in Estonia was EUR 173.5 million in 2019
- Ousting of Estonian minister predicted amid drive to reform pharmacy business
Most commented
- Estonia eyes one-year prison sentence for first-time drunk drivers
- Estonian parliament to vote on divisive pension reform
- SEB operating revenue in Estonia was EUR 173.5 million in 2019
- Estonia adopts pension reform, making second pillar voluntary
- Ousting of Estonian minister predicted amid drive to reform pharmacy business
Top 5 Business news
- Week in Lithuania: Transport Minister breached law, Vilnius University elects new rector, Polish bank invited
- Development of areas along Rail Baltica line will require investments worth EUR 300 million
- Searches in Latvian banks performed with help from Germany; two persons detained
- BNN summary of the week: Moneyval report. Scandal over VDD building. Žagars and Kairišs at the helm of Dailes theatre
- Six persons reportedly involved in case for laundering of 50 million euros
Top 5 Social news
- In China, number of corona virus victims reaches 81, cases confirmed – 2 800
- In Estonian choice of child names, Western European names replace Russian ones
- Week in Lithuania: Transport Minister breached law, Vilnius University elects new rector, Polish bank invited
- Development of areas along Rail Baltica line will require investments worth EUR 300 million
- Searches in Latvian banks performed with help from Germany; two persons detained
Top 5 World news
- In China, number of corona virus victims reaches 81, cases confirmed – 2 800
- In Estonian choice of child names, Western European names replace Russian ones
- European Parliament passes Brexit agreement
- Coronavirus reaches Germany; death toll exceeds 100
- After Turkey earthquake, 45 people saved from rubble
Top 5 Video
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
- Video: European Spitzenkandidaten debate key EU issues in Brussels
Newest galleries
- In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
- Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
- PHOTO: doctors and opponents of municipal reform protest outside the Saeima
- PHOTO: State Fire and Rescue Service urges government to provide more funding
Newest comments
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-31 10:17:45
-
zerry @ 2020-01-29 15:04:54
Extremely bad idea to combine them, especially in Latvia. This kind of poor country would be too easy target for influencing with big foreign money if there will be only one security unit.
-
Captain Obvious @ 2020-01-29 12:52:49
Lithuania is so scared about Putin trying to rewrite history but the country is attempting the same thing with the bill being tabled to clear Lithuania of having any part in the Holocaust. Trying to be like Poland only makes the country look more backwards and shameful. What an embarrassment
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-27 17:14:16
For how many years the RB project have been going without plans who will finance Riga center and airport changes. I have seen plenty of animated videos how those ideas would look like, been in many meetings regarding RB - and none of them was presented any reasonable or sensible financing ideas. Why?
-
Mmmhmm @ 2020-01-27 14:46:29
And so it begins... Riga City Council trying to grab more money for projects that have already been funded.