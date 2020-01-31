Ousting of Estonian minister predicted amid drive to reform pharmacy business

Efforts to increase competition in the Estonian pharmacy business continue at parliamentary level. The ousting of the Estonian Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik is expected as parties submit proposals for pharmacy market reform, ERR reports.

Estonian Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik represents Estonia’s ruling Centre Party, but efforts by both its coalition partners and have led to forecasts that the Centre Party’s influence would not shield him from being ousted in the coming months.

«If there is a consensus with the opposition to make the (pharmacy reform) a soft transition, Tanel Kiik will probably have to leave office. If there is no new consensus, Tanel Kiik, the protege of Jüri Ratas, will actually be the one who will be released on April 1 or April 2», MP Kristen Michal from the opposition Reform Party said in an interview with ETV on Thursday, January 30, ERR reports.

Ex-minister Michal claimed that it can already be seen that the Conservative People’s Party of Estonia (EKRE) is working to push Kiik out of the cabinet.

ERR reports that on Thursday MPs of the EKRE parliamentary group filed amendments to the Estonian pharmacy reform bill that would grant pharmacies the right to purchase drugs from sources other than Estonian wholesalers.

In addition, the right to sell drugs would be expanded to hospitals and family doctor centres, according to ERR.