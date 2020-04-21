Overproduction causes oil prices in USA to drop below zero for the first time

On Monday, 20 April, oil prices in USA dropped for the first time below zero under conditions when overproduction forced traders to pay buyers for acceptance of goods.

With declining oil storage capacity, WTI brand crude oil price in May has declined to 37.63 USD/barrel for May supplies.

Future contract for crude oil’s May supplies conclude on Tuesday and traders who purchase and sell this good have to find someone who could physically accept this oil. Because of overproduction and full storage facilities, there are few buyers.

«It’s a contract for something no one wants to buy,» said ClipperData analyst Matt Smith.

The unprecedented oil price decline encouraged investors to sell more shares on Wall Street, which is slowly recovering after the decline of the main indexes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share prices on Wall Street started to decline at the very beginning of the trade session and this tendency continued until the end of the session.

Chaos engulfed the oil marked in a time when oil industry has become one of the global economy industries affected by decisions made by governments to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Oil price decline was also affected by the fight for the oil market share that broke out between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

OPEC member states and their partners announced an agreement last week that provides for reducing oil production by approximately 10 million barrels a day from May onward. This turned out insufficient. On Monday morning US oil storage facility in Oklahoma was nearly full.

«It’s a dump at all cost as no one […] wants delivery of oil, with Cushing storage facilities filling by the minute,» says AxiCorp analyst Stephen Innes.

In USA oil price for June supplies declined 18% to 20.43 USD/barrel.

The price of Brent brand oil for June supplies declined 9% to 25.57 USD/barrel.

Generally there was growth on European stock exchanges. Governments have started considering how and when to ease restrictions imposed for the pandemic, which have already severely affected the global economy.

Italy, Spain, France and Britain report about declining numbers of new deaths caused by COVID-19 slower increase of new infection cases.

US exchange index Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.4% on 20 April – to 23 650.44 points. Standard & Poor’s 500 index declined by 1.8% to 2 823.16 points, whereas Nasdaq Composite index declined 1.0% to 8 560.73 points.

London stock exchange FTSE 100 index increased 0.5% on Monday – to 5 812.83 points, Frankfurt stock exchange DAX 30 index grew 0.5%, reaching 10 575.90 points, whereas Paris stock exchange index CAC 30 increased 0.7%, reaching 4 528.30 points.

New York stock exchange WTI brand crude oil price declined 306% on Monday – to 37.63 USD/barrel. Brent brand crude oil price at London exchange declined 9.0% to 25.57 USD/barrel.

Euro value before US dollar declined from 1.0875 to 1.0858 USD/EUR on Monday. British pound sterling value before US dollar declined from 1.2499 to 1.2433 USD/GBP, whereas US dollar value before Japanese yen increased from 107.54 to 107.70 JPY/USD on Monday.