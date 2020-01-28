Patients owe Pauls Stradins hospital nearly EUR 0.7 million

Patients of Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital (PSKUS) owe it EUR 686 774, according to the healthcare institution’s data compiled at the end of 2019.

Last year the pace at which patients’ debts increase had reduced. As a result, new debts before the hospital had grown by EUR 254 915 or EUR 97 192 less when compared to 2018. The hospital did successfully recover debts worth around EUR 186 000, which had originally formed between 2016 and 2018.

The hospital’s representative Janita Veinberga explains that debts form primarily because the hospital provides emergency medical service function and provides a wide range of state-financed services. As a result, the majority of patient debts consist of patient fees, which have to be covered when receiving state-financed services.

What is particularly problematic is that some of the treated patients are unidentifiable – homeless people and people without IDs, citizens of third countries or EU member states’ citizens, Veinberga reports.

She says the healthcare institution always assesses debt enforcement possibility in accordance with the law, as well as excludes unenforceable debts from accounting records. To minimize debt formation, Stradins Hospital has adopted unpaid receipt control – the institution sends notification text messages to debtors and. The list of debtors is also submitted to the Credit Information Bureau.

Read also: Last year’s accomplishments in Latvia’s healthcare

The hospital has provided proposals on minimizing patient debts multiple times, as reported by Veinberga. For example, last year PSKUS had submitted proposals for amendments to the Cabinet of Ministers requirements on health insurance for foreigners with resident permits.