Pavels Rebenoks is unlikely to receive access to official secrets in Latvia

One of the winners of the Latvenergo council members personnel selection process, Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks is unlikely to be provided with access to official secrets, as reported by LTV programme Panorāma on Thursday, 6 February.

According to information available to LTV, security institutions’ initial opinion of Rebenoks is negative, which means he is unlikely to be provided with access to official secrets.

The law outlines seven reasons why a person can be denied access to confidential, secret and top secret information. The law states that access can be denied if a person has been applied with legislative restrictions. Additionally, access to official secrets can be denied if a person has served in as a security service operative in USSR, a country outside NATO and the EU.

Access to official secrets can also be denied to a person «whose background check revealed facts that cast a shadow of a doubt over their reliability and ability to keep secrets», as well as a person suffering from psychological and behavioural disorders, including disorders caused by abuse of alcohol or narcotics.

The decision on refusal to provide access, access being annulled or permit category downgraded can be appealed by the person in the Office of the Prosecutor General. The decision of the prosecutor general, on the other hand, can be appealed in the Administrative Regional Court.

As previously reported, Latvenergo council members selection process has concluded and there are five potential candidates. Rebenoks is among them.

The names of those potential candidates are not revealed because all of them first have to be provided with permits to work with official secrets.

Meanwhile, Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro had the ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis suspended this week for the duration of a disciplinary inspection over possible violations committed in the supervision of mandatory procurement component (MPC). Eglītis commented that this decision came to be because he objected to having Nemiro’s advisor Rebenoks be appointed to Latvenergo.

Eglītis has also submitted his resignation to the minister, asking to be relieved of duties as of 15 May. He has also sent a letter to political party KPV LV ethics committee and Saeima’s Mandate, Ethics and Submissions Committee with a request to evaluate Nemiro’s decisions with appointment of associates to important positions of power.

On 19 June 2019 Latvenergo’s council was dissolved and an interim council was approved. At the same time, some coalition politicians had voiced criticisms in relation to the way interim council members were elected and the interim council caved under political pressure and announced dissolution on 1 July the same year.

