Petrol prices in Baltic States increase 13-16%

Last year, the price of 95th brand petrol in capital cities of Baltic States had increased 13-15.9%, whereas the price of diesel fuel had increased 5.9 – 9.8%, according to data compiled by LETA.

The price of 95th brand petrol at Circle K petrol stations in Vilnius had increased 15.9% over the course of 2019. The price in Tallinn had increased 13.3% and the price in Riga had increased 13%. The price of diesel fuel in Tallinn had increased 9.8%, in Vilnius – 9.7% and in Riga – 5.9% last year.

Latvia and Lithuania increased excise tax for fuel on 1 January, which contributed to the major price difference when compared to the first week of January 2019.

The most expensive petrol was found in Tallinn in the first week of January, followed by Riga. The price was the lowest in Vilnius at in the first week of 2020. The price of diesel fuel is also higher in Tallinn, whereas the lowest price is found in Vilnius.

The price of 95th brand petrol at Circle K petrol stations in Riga had increased 4.4% in the first week of January, reaching 1.361 EUR/l, whereas the price of diesel fuel increased 4.2%, reaching 1.275 EUR/l.

In Vilnius the price of 95th brand petrol increased 9.4% this week and was 1.235 EUR /l, whereas the price of diesel fuel increased 6.1%, reaching 1.079 EUR/l.

In Tallinn, the price of both petrol and diesel fuel at Circle K petrol stations increased 2.8%, reaching 1.426 EUR/l.

The price of car gas in Riga increased 4.9% this year, reaching 0.603 EUR/l. In Tallinn it increased 1.5% (0.68 EUR/l) and in Vilnius it remained unchanged at 0.583 EUR/l.