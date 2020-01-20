PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991

Commemoration events are held at Dome Square, Riga, for the events of 29 years ago – the Barricades of 1991.

Military activities commenced in Lithuania on the night of 12 and 13 January 1991. Soviet military and special forces stormed Lithuania’s main television tower, killing 13 people and injuring many other.

A wide protest against violence in Vilnius and in support of Latvia’s independence and legally elected Supreme Council and government organized on Daugava embankment in Riga on 13 January with more than half a million people participating forced the Soviet Union to rethink its plans.

As soon as news of the situation in Lithuania were received, Latvian National Front chairman and first deputy of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Latvia Dainis Īvāns left for the radio, where he addressed Latvia’s nation at 04:45 am on 13 January, urging the construction of barricades to protect strategically important buildings and locations. Tractors and other agriculture machinery flocked to Riga to help protect strategically important locations, such as the television and radio centre.