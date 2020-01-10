Plane crash: Iran open to international investigation; Canada points to missile

Iran, after the tragic death of 176 people in a Ukrainian plane crash, has expressed readiness to involve foreign specialists in the investigation. Canada, meanwhile, says it has evidence of possible missile attack.

Russian state news agency TASS reports that Iran welcomes the participation in the Ukrainian Airlines plane crash investigation of those countries whose citizens were killed in the incident, Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Abbas Musawi said on Thursday, January 9.

«The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the presence of experts from those countries whose citizens died in this tragic crash,» the ministry stated on its Telegram account.

Musawi also called on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and representatives of other countries to share information that they have about the crash, according to TASS.

Trudeau: Intelligence points to missile attack

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated that he had received intelligence from multiple sources indicating that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, adding that it was possible that this was unintentional, UK’s BBC reports.

«This reinforces the need for a thorough investigation,» he stated. «Canadians have questions and they deserve answers.»

Trueau added that it was too early to apportion blame or draw any conclusions, and refused to go into detail about the evidence.

Among the 176 people killed by the crash there were 63 Canadians, BBC reports.