Plane crashes in Kazakhstan with 100 people on board

In Kazakhstan, a passenger plane with 100 people on board has crashed on Friday, killing not less than 15 people, according to media.

Russian state news agency TASS reports, citing local authorities, that the tragic accident took place on Friday, December 27. There were 95 passengers and five crew members onboard the plane.

Rescuers have taken to the hospitals 24 people injured in Friday’s Bek Air plane crash near Almaty, stated the press service of Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry.

«According to preliminary data, 24 people were injured and taken to the hospitals. The identity of 7 of those killed in the accident has been established. Exact data on the number of fatalities and survivors will be provided after the completion of the emergency rescue operation,»

the ministry’s press service informed.

The Bek Air flight en route from Almaty to Nur-Sultan crashed shortly after take-off outside the Almaty airport early on Friday. The plane lost altitude and crashed into a concrete structure.

TASS reports that the Bek Air fleet consists of Fokker 100 planes. Until the reasons of the crash are established, use of other aircraft of this type has been temporarily suspended. A governmental commission has been established to investigate the reasons of the tragic accident.