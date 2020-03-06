Planning and risk management software to be adopted for Rail Baltica

Rail Baltica joint company RB Rail has commenced the adoption of planning and risk management software to ensure efficient management of project activities and resources, as reported by the project’s representative Rūta Vētra.

Software will help improve the project’s management practice and serve as a tool to speed up the project’s implementation. The new planning and risk management system will help clearly define and monitor schedules and costs across the entire Rail Baltica project’s life cycle. It will also help predict and actively manage potential problems, changes and risks associated with the project’s implementation in all participating countries, explains Vētra.

«Implementation of a comprehensive risk management system is outlined as a recommendation in Rail Baltica audit performed by Baltic audit institutions.»

RB Rail board member Marks Loaders, commenting on adoption of software, says ‘as the project progresses from development to construction stage, it is the perfect time to transition from existing control systems towards a unified software that would support the project’s management activities and secure successful implementation of this complicated project’.

Vētra says planning and risk management software Oracle Primavera P6 was picked in an international procurement. This software is actively used in the construction industry for project planning, control and risk management.