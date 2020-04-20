Plenary session of the Supreme Court supports Strupišs as chairman of the court

On Monday, 20 April, the Supreme Court’s plenary session decided to support Aigars Strupišs candidacy for approval in the Saeima.

25 senators voted for Strupišs, two voted against and three – abstained in the vote. There was a slight technical delay in the vote, but it was quickly resolved. Once the problem was resolved the vote was held again. Now the Saeima has to decide on his candidacy.

In his speech, Strupišs said judges have to agree on judicature. «The laws are fine. The question is about judicature. We have to reach a solution on our own,» said the candidate.

Support for Strupišs was voiced by Administrative Cases Department senator Jautrīte Briede, who said many different candidates were discussed, but Strupišs was picked as the most appropriate candidate. «We don’t need competition for competition’s sake,» said the senator.

Strupišs was previously supported by the Justice Council.

Strupišs has been a judge of the Supreme Court since 2014 and the chairman of the Senate’s Civil Cases Department since 2018. The judge was previously the chairman of the Disciplinary Court. He is currently a member of the Justice Council.

The Supreme Court Plenary Session has the right to make decisions is more than two-thirds of approved and sworn Supreme Court judges participate in it.

15 June 2020 marks the end of the term for Ivars Bičkovičs as chairman of the Supreme Council.