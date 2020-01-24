Poland passes law on limiting public actions, statements of judges

The Polish Sejm has passed a draft law that sets forth limiting the say of judges over justice appointments, court reform and politics. The limitations have been widely criticised abroad.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that Poland’s parliament approved a controversial draft law on Thursday, January 23, aimed at punishing judges who question the government’s judicial reforms. Now that the legislation has passed in the lower house of the Polish parliament, it is up to President Andrzej Duda. He is expected to sign the bill into law.

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party has reasoned the law is required to put an end to what is has described as anarchy among judges, some of whom have been critical of the government’s policies.

The decree would also curb the judiciary from getting involved in any public activities that could be viewed as political, particularly those who have, or wish to have, connections with associations linked to the Polish pre-1989 communist era. The law also prohibits judges from being critical of new judicial appointments or powers of state authorities Deutsche Welle reports.

The planned limitation has been condemned by the European Union, the United Nations, Polish legal experts and opposition lawmakers as an attack on the democratic separation of powers.