Poland passes law on limiting public actions, statements of judges
The Polish Sejm has passed a draft law that sets forth limiting the say of judges over justice appointments, court reform and politics. The limitations have been widely criticised abroad.
German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that Poland’s parliament approved a controversial draft law on Thursday, January 23, aimed at punishing judges who question the government’s judicial reforms. Now that the legislation has passed in the lower house of the Polish parliament, it is up to President Andrzej Duda. He is expected to sign the bill into law.
Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party has reasoned the law is required to put an end to what is has described as anarchy among judges, some of whom have been critical of the government’s policies.
The decree would also curb the judiciary from getting involved in any public activities that could be viewed as political, particularly those who have, or wish to have, connections with associations linked to the Polish pre-1989 communist era. The law also prohibits judges from being critical of new judicial appointments or powers of state authorities Deutsche Welle reports.
The planned limitation has been condemned by the European Union, the United Nations, Polish legal experts and opposition lawmakers as an attack on the democratic separation of powers.
Keywords: Andrzej Duda court reform judges Law and Justice Poland
Bulgaria accuses three Russian citizens for poisoning of arms producer
Three Russian citizens have been charged by Bulgaria over the attempted murder of an arms producer and another two Bulgarians using a poison. One survivor believes there is a link with the poisoning of the Skripals in the United Kingdom.
Ignoring sanctions, Ventspils City Council approves budget created under Lembergs’ watchful eye
In spite of sanctions imposed by USA, Ventspils City Council approved the city’s budget for 2020, which came to be under absolute influence from Aivars Lembergs, on Thursday, 23 January, BNN was told by opposition deputy Aivis Landmanis.
Estonia eyes one-year prison sentence for first-time drunk drivers
Estonian government ministers have proposed harsher sanctions for drunk driving. Their initiative comes after three people got killed in a crash, where a heavily intoxicated driver was involved.
Latvian residents trust National Armed Forces the most and the Saeima the least
Latvia’s residents trust the country’s National Armed Forces and the president the most and the Saeima the least, according to the survey performed by Latvian National Security Academy’s Security and Strategic Research Centre.
In China, coronavirus claims more lives as transport limitations put in place
The Chinese outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus has reached the death toll of 26 people, meanwhile, authorities are trying to keep it from spreading introducing transport movement limitations in at least 10 cities.
Information about VDD new office building’s construction costs is a state secret
Although some media have mentioned different amounts of money the construction of a new office for the State Security Service at the location of former Marss cycling track may cost, the service reports that this information is considered a state secret.
Kariņš: Latvia is no longer the younger brother – our country’s voice is heard
Latvia is no longer the younger brother on the international arena – our country is heard and its opinion is taken seriously, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš at annual foreign policy debates on Thursday, 23 January.
Poland passes law on limiting public actions, statements of judges
The Polish Sejm has passed a draft law that sets forth limiting the say of judges over justice appointments, court reform and politics. The limitations have been widely criticised abroad.
Linkaits: banks once again service Ventspils Freeport terminals
The situation with Ventspils Freeport is gradually becoming more relaxed. On top of that, banks once again service port terminals there, as Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits affirmed in a conversation with journalists on Thursday, 23 January.
Aivars Lembergs picks ex-prime minister’s freelance advisor Grudulis as his lawyer for debates
The suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is also accused of committing serious crimes and is under US sanctions, has picked once the prime minister of Latvia Māris Kučinskis’ freelance advisor Māris Grudulis as his lawyer for debates in court, as was announced in court on Thursday, 23 January.
What is Lithuanian President’s main reason to skip Jerusalem Holocaust forum?
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has unexpectedly flip-flopped on where and how to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland. First, he said he will attend the commemoration in Jerusalem, but then changed his mind to pay homage to the Jewish victims in Auschwitz, in Poland. The reason? Well, there is no clear official reason for that – President’s Office did not provide one.
Audit: Rail Baltica slowed by poor risk management and slow progress with municipalities
Delays and cost increase of Rail Baltica project is heavily affected by no risk management and no strategy, as well as slow progress in cooperation with municipalities and passive alienation of properties, Latvian State Audit concluded in its latest report.
China stops public transport in two cities over coronavirus
In China, a new strain of coronavirus has claimed the lives of 17 people. To keep it form spreading, local authorities have stopped the public transport to and from the cities of Wuhan and Huanggang.
BNN investigation | Rebenoks and Krieķis may have plans to return to Olainfarm board despite ties to serious crimes
Ex-Olainfarm officials Mārtiņš Krieķis and Pāvels Rebenoks, the latter also serving as Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor, may return to the company’s board to, possibly, continue walking «well-travelled path» paved with non-transparent deals, according to information available to BNN.
In Estonia, forgetting to register child’s name can lead to municipality choosing it
Estonian law obliges parents to register the name of their child in a month’s time after giving birth. In the unlikely case of them being late, the law opens right to a local municipality to choose it.
Change of concept? Viesturs Kairišs becomes Dailes Theatre’s artistic director
Dailes Theatre’s board member Juris Žagars has picked Viesturs Kairišs as the theatre’s new artistic director, as journalists were told by Žagars on Thursday, 23 January.
Lukashenko: Belarus needs to diversify its oil imports, introducing Baltic supplies
As Minsk and Moscow are in talks to solve a dispute over the continuation of oil imports from Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Russian supplies could be cut to 30-40% of Belarus’ total imports.
Minister does not exclude possibility of number of municipalities in Latvia increasing
The Administrative Territorial Reform offers reducing the number of municipalities to 39 in Latvia. Still, it is possible there may be one or two more, said Latvian Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Thursday, 23 January.
Thirteen people die from influenza in Latvia
Three people died from influenza in Latvia last week, increasing the number of victims to 13 for this year’s flu season, according to monitoring data of acute upper respiratory tract infections published by Disease Prevention and Control Centre.
Lithuania tries to halt haulage firm exodus to Poland with new tax
Lithuania is introducing a new «exit tax» to keep road haulage firms from relocating to other European Union member states. The firms say that other ways of moving business abroad will be used.
Corruption fighters: corruption perception indexes decline in Latvia in 2019
Latvia’s positions had worsened slightly in 2019 in global anti-corruption coalition Transparency International composed Corruption Perception Index.
UK parliament passes draft Brexit law
In London, the draft law on the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union has been finally passed by the Houses of Parliament after years of inability of British legislators to decide on their preferred way out of the bloc.
Harmony prepared to approve Riga’s 2020 budget after Burovs’ dismissal
Political party Harmony will not approve Riga municipality’s 2020 budget while Oļegs Burovs remains in charge of the city council, as reported by the be faction’s head Maksims Tolstojs.
British landlords support cards showing rights of EU guest workers after Brexit
After Brexit, which is due to start with February, European Union citizens will have to prove their settled status when looking for flats. Private landlords has supported a change in the Brexit law for EU citizens to have physical cards to prove it.
Survey: 86% believe roads should be among state budget priorities in Latvia
A total of 86% Latvian residents believe maintenance and repair work of roads should be among state budget priorities, according to results of a survey by SKDS.
Recommended
- Ignoring sanctions, Ventspils City Council approves budget created under Lembergs’ watchful eye
- What is Lithuanian President’s main reason to skip Jerusalem Holocaust forum?
- BNN investigation | Rebenoks and Krieķis may have plans to return to Olainfarm board despite ties to serious crimes
- Corruption fighters: corruption perception indexes decline in Latvia in 2019
Latest
- Bulgaria accuses three Russian citizens for poisoning of arms producer
- Ignoring sanctions, Ventspils City Council approves budget created under Lembergs’ watchful eye
- Estonia eyes one-year prison sentence for first-time drunk drivers
- In China, coronavirus claims more lives as transport limitations put in place
- Information about VDD new office building’s construction costs is a state secret
- Kariņš: Latvia is no longer the younger brother – our country’s voice is heard
- Poland passes law on limiting public actions, statements of judges
- Linkaits: banks once again service Ventspils Freeport terminals
- Aivars Lembergs picks ex-prime minister’s freelance advisor Grudulis as his lawyer for debates
- What is Lithuanian President’s main reason to skip Jerusalem Holocaust forum?
Most read
- Estonian population growth continues in 2019 due to immigration
- Week in Lithuania: police on hunt of a child’s kidnapper, 2020 conscription list announced, Belarus seeks Lithuania’s help
- BNN investigation | Rebenoks and Krieķis may have plans to return to Olainfarm board despite ties to serious crimes
- BNN investigation | Raunas street property: quiet assistant with a «secret wallet» for Lembergs
- Audit: majority of Latvian housing stock has degraded to a state of a slum | 1
- Riga City Council opposition sees no reason to sign for Oļegs Burovs’ dismissal
- What is Lithuanian President’s main reason to skip Jerusalem Holocaust forum?
- Prime minister affirms possibility of carrying oil supplies for Belarus through Latvia
- Russian energy advantage in Baltics should be stopped, says Energy Commissioner
- Kaljulaid in Antarctica: We enable Estonians to work online from anywhere
Most commented
- Audit: majority of Latvian housing stock has degraded to a state of a slum | 1
- Minister: a wider range of candidates to lead State Police would benefit society | 1
- Raimonds Vējonis elected as president of Latvian Basketball Association | 1
- Audit: Rail Baltica slowed by poor risk management and slow progress with municipalities | 1
- Information about VDD new office building’s construction costs is a state secret
- Libya peace talks in Berlin seek to stop foreign involvement in war
- Russian energy advantage in Baltics should be stopped, says Energy Commissioner
- Minister: Rebenoks is one of the winners of Latvenergo council members selection process
- Change of concept? Viesturs Kairišs becomes Dailes Theatre’s artistic director
- BNN investigation | Raunas street property: quiet assistant with a «secret wallet» for Lembergs
Top 5 Business news
- Week in Lithuania: police on hunt of a child’s kidnapper, 2020 conscription list announced, Belarus seeks Lithuania’s help
- BNN investigation | Rebenoks and Krieķis may have plans to return to Olainfarm board despite ties to serious crimes
- BNN investigation | Raunas street property: quiet assistant with a «secret wallet» for Lembergs
- Moneyval report: Latvia has generally completed issued recommendations
- Russian energy advantage in Baltics should be stopped, says Energy Commissioner
Top 5 Social news
- Estonian population growth continues in 2019 due to immigration
- Week in Lithuania: police on hunt of a child’s kidnapper, 2020 conscription list announced, Belarus seeks Lithuania’s help
- BNN investigation | Rebenoks and Krieķis may have plans to return to Olainfarm board despite ties to serious crimes
- BNN investigation | Raunas street property: quiet assistant with a «secret wallet» for Lembergs
- Audit: majority of Latvian housing stock has degraded to a state of a slum
Top 5 World news
- What is Lithuanian President’s main reason to skip Jerusalem Holocaust forum?
- Prime minister affirms possibility of carrying oil supplies for Belarus through Latvia
- Russian energy advantage in Baltics should be stopped, says Energy Commissioner
- Kaljulaid in Antarctica: We enable Estonians to work online from anywhere
- Estonian minister stresses immigration’s dominance in population growth
Top 5 Video
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
- Video: European Spitzenkandidaten debate key EU issues in Brussels
Newest galleries
- In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
- Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
- PHOTO: doctors and opponents of municipal reform protest outside the Saeima
- PHOTO: State Fire and Rescue Service urges government to provide more funding
Newest comments
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-23 19:22:51
Is this s surprise to someone? It could be good also to open a little more from where comes delays with municipalities? Someone asking pocket money? Anyway, architects have made a great job for nice presentations, but who will finsnce Riga central station and airport changes? Never told, or?
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-22 08:17:56
Whoever he/she will be, the one needs to have s strong character and backbone. At the moment, in some cases, it feels that regions can be filled with whatever level police officers who do’t give a sh** what the head in Riga says.
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-22 08:13:55
That is an interesting board there. When I saw on TV those board members I first thought it’s something about bribery and corruption. Most likely Bondars is the only seriously competent. Hopefully those other ones understand the difference between ball and basket. Maybe next board should include Lembergs and Slesers? What comes to Vejonis, I wish all the best, and hope he won’t be used as a tool to ensure aything else but the best for Latvian basketball, and healthy athletic lifestyle.
-
Best Foods @ 2020-01-17 20:35:44
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-17 18:47:29