Poland planning to hold presidential election as postal ballot

The Polish presidential election in May should be held as a postal ballot, the country’s legislators have decided. Opponents of the idea argue that this means putting public health at risk, British-Canadian news agency Reuters reports.

The lower house of the Polish parliament passed a draft law on Monday, April 6, which sets forth holding the election on May 10.

Critics blame the governing party of sacrificing public health to secure the re-election of incumbent President Andrzej Duda, its ally, who is ahead in the opinion polls at a time, when the public health crisis consolidates voter support for the government.

Poland has reported a total of 4,413 cases of the coronavirus and 107 deaths, and expects the number of infections to reach the highest point in May or June, Reuters reports.