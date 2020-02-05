Poland suspends judge, who questioned country’s judiciary reform

Poland’s National Judiciary Council has suspended from office a judge, who questioned the controversial court reform in the country, by seeking transparency on the appointment of the council’s members, BBC reports.

Before the law on judge appointment was changed in 2018, the process of selecting judges was in the hands of other judges. Law and Justice lawmakers decided to let the lower house of parliament (the Sejm) choose members of the selection body, that is, the National Council of the Judiciary, BBC wrote.

Paweł Juszczyszyn was apparently punished for demanding that parliament provide a list of people who supported candidates to the National Council of the Judiciary, the newly politicised body that chooses Poland’s judges. Yet legislators, dominated by Law and Justice members, refused to publish the list demanded by Juszczyszyn, citing personal data protection laws.

The government reasons judges have no right to question the legitimacy of their peers because it would create legal chaos. However, Polish opposition MPs argued the judge’s suspension amounted to «political persecution» of someone who was merely applying European Union law, BBC reports.