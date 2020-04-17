Police fine three in Riga for not maintaining distance and virus denial

Riga Municipal Police (RPP) has fined a group of three people for failure to maintain required 2 m distance. Each has been fined EUR 100, as reported by RPP.

During a routine evening patrol on Thursday, 16 April, police officers noticed a group of three men standing outside an apartment house, chatting. The men had failed to maintain the state-required 2 m distance from one another.

When speaking to police officers the men said they were confused about the prohibition to gather. Once of them called information about the spread of the virus «fake news», adding that the information about global deaths from COVID-19 is false.

The perpetrator justified his explanation by saying «it just is». When a patrol officer asked why the group didn’t comply with restrictions, the perpetrator said he does not want «to comment stupidity».

In response, the police officer told the group they have the right to believe whatever they like, but it does not relieve them of the responsibility to comply with state-imposed restrictions.

Considering the irresponsible attitude of perpetrators towards restrictions, police officers decided to fine each EUR 100.

So far RPP has issued a total of 202 reports on violation of restrictions during the state of emergency. In most cases a fine of EUR 10 was applied.

When deciding on application of a penalty, police officers look at conditions of the violation and the perpetrators’ attitude towards what they have done.

The Code of Administrative Violations provides a penalty of ten to 2 000 euros for breach of restrictions imposed during a state of emergency. For legal persons the fine ranges between 140 and 5 000 euros.