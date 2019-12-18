Polish Supreme Court sees EU membership danger in judicial reforms

Polish Supreme Court has expressed concern over planned judicial law, which would permit removal of judges for being outspoken about judicial policy. In case judicial reforms are implemented, their non-compliance with European Union law could end in risking continued Polish membership in the bloc.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that on Tuesday, December 17, the country’s Supreme Court said in a statement that the plans appear to be an attempt to stop judges from questioning the legitimacy of the government’s reforms, forcing them to apply the regulations even if they are «incompatible with higher legal norms.»

Doing so would be in violation of EU law, and would «very likely» lead to Poland being punished by the EU for not respecting its treaty commitments, the Supreme Court noted in a statement.

Should the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) still refuse to back down and enact the reforms, Poland would then have to leave the bloc, the judges added.

DW reports that according to the draft law, judges could be removed from their posts for taking part in «activities of a political nature» or acting in a way that could «harm the functioning of the justice system.»