Pope Francis criticises profiteers, mafiosos trying to benefit from pandemic

The head of the Roman Catholic Church has called for the change of heart of people, who, according to him, are trying to make a quick profit from the pandemic, especially in Italy, Reuters news agency reports.

During the Easter week, Pope Francis spoke of «those people who, in this time of a pandemic, have made a business of dealing with those in need, who take advantage of the needs of others and sell them out – the mafiosi, the loan sharks and many others.»

According to the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, in Italy, by Wednesday, April 15, as many as 21 069 people have died from conditions related to COVID-19.

In early April, police arrested two men in northern Italy last week for stealing surgical masks and sanitising liquid from a hospital and selling them at exorbitant prices on the internet, Reuters reports.