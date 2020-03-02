Port of Tallinn, seeking cleaner air, builds power grid connection to ferries

In the Estonian capital, where considerable amount of CO2 emissions comes from ferries docked and making their own electricity, the port has set up a connection possibility to the land power grid to become operative from summer, ERR reports.

At present, one ship emits the same amount of CO2 when docked in port each year as a car does when driving for 12 million kilometres, additionally, the ship also releases nitrogen and sulphur compounds into air.

The Port of Tallinn has completed infrastructure which allows ships to receive shore-side electricity when docked at the port, investing 3.5 million euros.

ERR quoted Taavi Tilk, Head of the Energy Department at the Port of Tallinn, as saying: «The port is ready today. Because the ships themselves are like a big island, acting as a separate city, connecting it to a land network is many times more difficult. To carry it out so that safety is guaranteed, so the technological systems work perfectly with each other, that’s why today we’re in the phase where we’re testing every step. In the end, it will all happen automatically.»