Potential coronavirus medicine fails to prevent Covid-19-indused heavy pneumonia

Medical tests of an anti-virus medicine potentially accessible in Latvia revealed it does not help with heavy pneumonia cases, as Healthcare Ministry’s chief infectology specialist Uga Dumpis wrote on Twitter.

Tests of the medicine named lopinavirs-ritonavirs on patients suffering from Covid-19 infection’s heavy symptoms revealed the medicine does not have any significant effect.

Dumpis does predict there is still hope it may work if administered at an early state of the infection, which is something researched now.

«This means we should maintain the limitation strategy,» the infectologist says.

As previously reported, yesterday Covid-19 was confirmed for 15 more people in Latvia. This means the total number of patients has reached 86.

Latvia’s government has declared a state of emergency in the country because of the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus. The state of emergency will remain in force until 14 April. The state of emergency also introduces a number of restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.

The government also decided on 17 March to shut down all international passenger services through airports, ports, bus parks and railway. This restriction does not extend to passenger transports using state owned aircraft and military transports.

On top of that, the EU has restricted all personal transport movements over Europe’s external borders. One exception is freight transports.

At the same time, Latvian citizens and foreigners who have permanent residence in Latvia are permitted to arrive in Latvia through border checkpoints. Foreigners are also allowed to travel from Latvia through border checkpoints.

Latvian residents who remain in foreign countries are advised to contact the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Consular Service and register with the Consular Register to coordinate return options. This can be done using Latvia.lv portal. It is also possible to contact the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Consular Department by phone +371 26337711.