Power supply disrupted for nearly 1 400 Sadales tīkls clients in Latvia

On Thursday, 19 December, power supply was disrupted for more than 1 400 Sadales tīkls clients, as confirmed by the company’s representative Tatjana Smirnova.

She notes the strong wind observed on the previous day had calmed down only at night. Sadales tīkls personnel had localized and fixed medium voltage and low voltage power line damages at night hours, restoring power supply to 17 000 clients around Latvia. Thanks to preparations, coordinated work and quick response, most of the damages caused by the strong wind has been fixed, leaving only 1 388 clients suffering from power disruptions.

In many areas damages were caused by toppled trees and branches.

Sadales tīkls will continue working as usual on Thursday to restore power supply as soon as possible. 250 brigades with 690 repair crew members are engaged in surveying and fixing damages.

Smirnova mentions that the priority is preventing damages to medium voltage power lines. «Restoring power line functionality and power supply will be a difficult and time-consuming process in certain areas. This is why service brigades will have to shut down power supply in order to perform repairs.»

According to data from Sadales tīkls, strong wind and damages caused by toppling trees caused power supply disruptions for approximately 18 000 Sadales tīkls clients on Wednesday, 18 December. So far damages have been fixed for 307 low voltage and medium voltage power line sections.

Sadales tīkls urges residents to not approach power lines with visible damage caused by fallen trees or branches, as well as avoid fallen ruptured power cables, as close proximity could endanger their lives. Instead residents should report power line damages to Sadales tīkls using its free hotline 8404 or contacting the Fire and Rescue Service at 112.