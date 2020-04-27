Precipitation and lower air temperatures expected in Latvia this week

This week there will be more precipitation in Latvia. For the second half of the week meteorologists predict strong lasting rainfall. The next couple of days in Latvia will be warm, but in the middle of the week colder masses of air will be carried to the country, according to Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

The work week will start with sun rays, but during the day the amount of clouds will gradually increase, bringing short-term rain to some territories. Air temperature in most of Latvia will be +7° C… +11° C (+12° C… +13° C in western parts).

On the night to Tuesday, 28 April, no major precipitation is expected, but air temperature will drop to +1° C… +6° C (0° C… -2° C in eastern parts of Latvia). There will be short-term rain on Tuesday. On the night to Wednesday a wide precipitation area will pass through Latvia. Air temperature will reach +11° C… +16° C (+7° C… +10° C in northern parts).

In the middle of the work week western winds will carry colder masses of air to the country. Maximum air temperature on Thursday will not exceed +10° C. An active precipitation zone will pass the eastern part of Latvia, which means lasting strong wind for those territories. Wind will also become strong but will calm down on the night to Friday. At times there will be thunderstorms.

Anticyclone activity will increase on Friday. This means there will be no precipitation on Friday or Saturday. As the wind calms down and the sky clears there will be some cold snap. Slow wind and the sun will facilitate air temperature reaching +10° C… +14° C during the day. At night, air temperature will not drop below 0° C.

Current forecasts suggest a wide and active precipitation zone will reach Latvia on the night to Sunday, bringing rainfall, sometimes heavy, and thunderstorms.