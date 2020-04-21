Predictions for culture events coming back bleaker than expected

Predictions for culture events coming back in Latvia after the end of the COVID-19 are bleaker than expected, said Latvian Culture Minister Nauris Puntulis in an interview to TV3.

The politician stresses it remains hard to predict for how long it will be necessary to keep public events under restrictions. However, it is already clear the initial predictions may have been too optimistic. For example, it was hoped that theatres would be able to reopen in August, but is it is possible they will not be able to after all.

The minister stressed that if the season does not begin, the culture sector will not receive influx of funding. This, on the other, hand would force «us to consider radical solutions» when increasing budget grants for the culture sector.

When asked to explain what will happen with already purchased tickets for cultural events, the minister promised «this situation will be resolved» and «there will not be any problems». He hopes people will decide to use their tickets at a different time instead of asking for a refund.

Puntulis says Latvian society is creative and in parallel there are efforts to search for different options to restore cultural events and revenue from them. For example, there are considerations for events possible to observe from cars, television events, etc.

The minister said Culture Ministry is engaged in heavy discussions with Finance Ministry about state support for those working in the culture sector.

Culture Ministry’s position is that the state offers nine different tax regimes. This means there are no reasons to sort who is eligible for support.

Puntulis is worried many culture sector’s workers are denied idleness benefits and for many others benefits are very small.