President: Latvia needs to approve a new economy minister as soon as possible

In his conversation with Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš, Latvia’s President Egils Levits stressed it is necessary to approve a new economy minister as soon as possible.

As reported by the State President’s Chancellery’s Media Centre Justīne Deičmane, on Wednesday, 25 March, the president contacted the prime minister to discuss the situation with the limitations in place to halt the spread of Covid-19 and other developments in the country.

The president told the prime minister a new economy minister needs to be approved as soon as possible because it is required by the current situation.

The two also discussed the government’s support mechanism for doctors, especially those ‘on the front lines’ in limiting the coronavirus.

Levits and Kariņš discussed creation of a unified, coordinated informative platform between state structures to better organize inter-institutional work in the state of emergency.

In a conversation with the prime minister, Levits stressed it is highly important to restore the parliament’s work as soon as possible, considering the opportunities created by modern technologies, adding he is in constant contact with Saeima speaker Ināra Mūrniece and the two of them regularly discuss developments with the Saeima’s work.

As previously reported, Mūrniece said Saeima meetings could be organized by gathering each faction and non-faction deputies each in their parliament hall.

Other options include remote work using IT platforms.