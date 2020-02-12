President: no one is allowed to demand illegal activity from an official

No one is allowed to demand from an official to act illegally or against state interests, said Latvia’s President Egils Levits, answering the letter in which concerns are voiced in regards to political score-settling over refusal to perform possibly illegal orders from a state minister.

«Such a letter signed by officials from all of the top state civil services is a serious signal. It is clear the processes are not sufficiently transparent and not backed by strong arguments,» Levits admits, urging Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš to act in order to resolve the situation.

«I believe there is a point in the proposal suggested by state civil service officials in forming a single and effective mechanism to help see if behaviour of state secretaries or other top-ranking officials is appropriate,» says Levits.

«Illegal influencing of civil service officials over political party or other political or economic interests is unacceptable. Ministers, on the other hand, should be provided with rights and opportunities to implement the policy of the Cabinet of Ministers using their respective ministries,» the president adds.

Levits voices support towards the invitation outlined in the letter, considering the experience of the state civil service in Latvia and other EU countries, to assess and decide on the optimal model to regulate relations of the minister and top officials.

«I believe a strong state civil service with high standards for quality and rule of law is one of the pillars for a modern and sustainable country,» says Levits and urges the government to improve the entire state civil service system.

The letter from state top officials was signed by state secretaries of 11 ministries and the State Chancellery’s director Jānis Citskovskis. The letter addressed to the president and prime minister outlines concerns over the lack of mechanisms that would protect state secretaries from political score-settling if they refuse to perform possible illegal decisions.

As previously reported, Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro decided to suspend the ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis at the beginning of February. He said the reason for this was the possible violations in the monitoring of MPC system.

Eglītis, on the other hand, mentioned the real reason for his suspension was his refusal to appoint the minister’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks to the council of Latvenergo. Eglītis has since submitted his resignation.