Prime Minister about US sanctions: this is an opportunity to sort some things out

The sanctions applied to Aivars Lembergs and Ventspils Freeport by the US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) is an opportunity to sort some things out, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma.

Kariņš stresses that this is an opportunity to adopt good management practice at the country’s ports because until now they have been managed politically.

The prime minister said the government is doing all it can to ensure Ventspils Freeport is able to continue operations. The first step is taking over the freeport for the state. The next is founding a state company.

Kariņš stressed that plans about sorting port management had already been outlined in the government declaration and the original plan was to complete this process by summer 2020, but the US sanctions have forced the government to speed up the process.

The prime minister said in this case the topic revolves around corruption, which is why effort should be put in to «cut out corruption» from port structures.

Kariņš said Ventspils Freeport continues operating and the government maintains close contacts with USA and reports on steps taken.

The prime minister says the plan with Ventas osta is a temporary solution. The new company will be formed in accordance with OECD standards, which provide for organizing open contests for leading positions at the port. This needs to be done before the end of the year.

Read also: Coalition agrees to found AS Ventas osta to perform Ventspils Freeport’s functions

The head of the government denies US sanctions against Lembergs are not related to the risk for Latvia to end up in Moneyval’s grey list.