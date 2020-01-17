bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Friday 17.01.2020 | Name days: Tenis, Dravis
LatviaLatvia

Prime minister affirms possibility of carrying oil supplies for Belarus through Latvia

LETA
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

January 17, 2020

Latvia, Belarus, Krišjānis Kariņš, Aleksand Lukashenko, oil, supply During his meeting with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on Thursday, 16 January, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš affirmed that oil supplies for Belarus may be possible using Latvia’s ports.

After speaking with Lukashenko, Kariņš told journalists that when developing mutual economic relations the most logical decision is focusing on transports and logistics, because the two countries in question already have relations in these two sectors.

«On the one hand, it is possible to export oil products from Belarus using Latvian ports. But there is room for another option – import oil to Belarus from all over the world through Latvia,» stresses the Latvian prime minister, adding that such options are in the process of being discussed.

Read also: Belarus looking for oil import alternatives amid row with Russia

When asked when such an agreement could be reached, Kariņš said this is a question for businesses that can secure such supplies.

Kariņš said generally Latvian government considers improving and strengthening relations with Belarus as very important.

«We believe there is great potential for making these relations better on a political and economic level,» stresses the head of Latvia’s government.

Keywords: Aleksand Lukashenko Belarus Krišjānis Kariņš Latvia oil supply


Leave a reply

BNN investigation | Raunas street property: quiet assistant with a «secret wallet» for Lembergs

There are suspicions that Aivars Lembergs, subjected to international sanctions, has sold real estate located on Raunas Street 27 in Riga to his sister «on paper only». This may have been done to avoid confiscation of properties in the event of a guilty verdict or a possible arrest over the real estate property. However, it is possible Lembergs maintains full control over this real estate property and, most likely, the property is used to fatten his wallet on a regular basis.

January 17, 2020

Audit: majority of Latvian housing stock has degraded to a state of a slum

Since the denationalization effective access to housing security in Latvia does not exist and most of the housing stock has degraded up to a state of a slum, as concluded by the Latvian State Audit.

January 17, 2020

Prime minister affirms possibility of carrying oil supplies for Belarus through Latvia

During his meeting with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on Thursday, 16 January, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš affirmed that oil supplies for Belarus may be possible using Latvia’s ports.

January 17, 2020

Rain in Australia provides relief to continuing fight against bushfires

In eastern Australia, which has been suffering in prolonged and disastrous bushfires, heavy rain has been falling for the past 24 hours.

January 17, 2020

Weather to remain warm in Latvia at week’s end

At the end of the week the sky in Latvia will become clear and the sun will shine. No precipitation is expected. However, a low atmospheric pressure area will approach the country from the west during weekends, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

January 17, 2020

GKR helps overthrow Riga’s vice-mayors and put an end to ruling coalition

Riga City Council vice-chairperson Anna Vladova and deputy Druvis Kleins lost their respective posts at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, 16 January. This happened because multiple deputies from Honour to Serve Riga voted together with the opposition in favour of dismissing them.

January 17, 2020

Latvian Railway plans to lay off 1 500 employees

Latvian Railway plans to terminate labour relations with approximately 1 500 employees before the end of 2020, as reported by the company’s representative Ella Pētermane.

January 16, 2020

Russian State Duma approves Putin’s new Prime Minister

The Russian State Duma has approved on Thursday, January 16, the candidacy of the country’s next Prime Minister appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

January 16, 2020

Ventspils opposition invites Pūce to act to prevent US sanctions from spreading to city council

Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry and especially Juris Pūce have to act to resolve the current state of Ventsils City Council. It should be dismissed, as the municipal government does not have moral, ethical or legal foundation to continue managing and implementing the criminal management’s policy, according to Ventspils City Council opposition deputies.

January 16, 2020

Trade unions urge Latvian government to resolve transit businesses’ blocked bank accounts problem

Multiple trade unions associated with the transit industry have turned to Latvia’s highest ranking officials with a request to resolve the situation with bank accounts of multiple transit companies having been blocked because of US sanctions against Aivars Lembergs. If the government does not act, trade unions promise to organize massive protests.

January 16, 2020

Anris Leimanis picked as RB Rail council chairman

Anris Leimanis, independent council member from Latvian shareholder, has been picked as Rail Baltica joint Baltic company AS RB Rail council chairman. Ahti Kuningas and Karolis Sankovskis will serve as vice-chairmen, as confirmed by the company.

January 16, 2020

CSP: number of residents at risk of poverty declines in Latvia

In 2018 a total of 434 thousand persons or 22.9 % of the population of Latvia were at risk of poverty – 0.4 percentage points less than in 2017.

January 16, 2020

Latvian Saeima to ask Denmark to not extradite Kristīne Misāne to South African Republic

On Thursday, 16 January, Latvian Saeima made the decision to protect the rights of Latvian citizen Kristīnes Misāne, asking the Danish parliament and Danish law enforcers to support their Latvian colleagues and find a solution to avoid extraditing her to the South African Republic, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

January 16, 2020

Smiltēns: Riga City Council’s situation can be described – divide, redistribute and plunder

«The situation in at Riga City Council can be described with three words – divide, redistribute, plunder,» said leader of Latvian Association of Regions Edvards Smiltēns in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama on Thursday, 16 January.

January 16, 2020

One single vote left the Lithuanian election system intact

The understanding that Lithuania’s election system needs changes is nearly overwhelming, but the ruling Farmers and Greens’ attempt to lower the Parliament election threshold in parties’ multi-member constituency from current 5 per cent to 3 per cent suffered a setback this week.

January 16, 2020

Estonian power grid executive detained over bribery suspicion

The Estonian Internal Security Service has detained a board member of the Elektrilevi power grid operator over suspicion of taking a bribe.

January 16, 2020

Demographer: Latvia has the lowest birth rate level observed the past decade

Birth rates continued to decline in Latvia in 2019. The lowest level of the past decade was reached in the country last year, says demographer Ilmārs Mežs.

January 16, 2020

Healthcare Ministry proposes single social fees rate for specialized tax regimes

One percentage point social fee rate for healthcare will be applied not only to general tax regime participants but also those working in special tax regime, such as microenterprises, patent payers and royalty recipients, according to a proposal for Latvian Healthcare Ministry.

January 16, 2020

U.S. and China reach preliminary trade agreement

Easing the U.S.-China trade conflict the governments of the two countries have agreed on the first step of mutual trade reconciliation. Their disagreements have affected the world economy for the past few years.

January 16, 2020

KNAB decides to give ZZS state funding in spite of US sanctions against Lembergs

In spite of sanctions imposed against Aivars Lembergs by the US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control, Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau has decided to provide the Union of Greens and Farmers state funding of EUR 489 163.

January 16, 2020

Russia’s top tax collector nominated for post of Prime Minister

After Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced the resignation of his cabinet after seven full years in power, Russian Federal Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin has been nominated to take the post.

January 16, 2020

Prime Minister: Finance Ministry may unveil an offer for tax change in February

At the beginning of February Latvian Finance Ministry may unveil its prepared tax system improvement plan offer, as confirmed by Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds on Wednesday, 15 January.

January 15, 2020

Foreign investment volumes in Latvia reach EUR 7.03 billion in 2019

The volume of foreign investments in Latvia reached EUR 7.03 billion at the end of 2019. However, when compared to 2018, this amount has declined EUR 125.42 million, according to information compiled by Lursoft.

January 15, 2020

Court: Lithuania’s failure to investigate hate-speech on Facebook was discriminatory

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Lithuania's refusal to investigate hate-speech comments about same-sex kiss on Facebook was discriminatory.

January 15, 2020

Tragic factory explosion takes place in Spain

In Spain, a chemical plant has been hit by an explosion and a large fire that have resulted in the death of one person and left eight others injured.

January 15, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Are you affected by ticket price rise for regional public transport services?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
airBaltic A220 flight simulator opens at airBaltic Training Facility
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!