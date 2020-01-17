Prime minister affirms possibility of carrying oil supplies for Belarus through Latvia

During his meeting with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on Thursday, 16 January, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš affirmed that oil supplies for Belarus may be possible using Latvia’s ports.

After speaking with Lukashenko, Kariņš told journalists that when developing mutual economic relations the most logical decision is focusing on transports and logistics, because the two countries in question already have relations in these two sectors.

«On the one hand, it is possible to export oil products from Belarus using Latvian ports. But there is room for another option – import oil to Belarus from all over the world through Latvia,» stresses the Latvian prime minister, adding that such options are in the process of being discussed.

When asked when such an agreement could be reached, Kariņš said this is a question for businesses that can secure such supplies.

Kariņš said generally Latvian government considers improving and strengthening relations with Belarus as very important.

«We believe there is great potential for making these relations better on a political and economic level,» stresses the head of Latvia’s government.