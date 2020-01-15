Prime Minister: Finance Ministry may unveil an offer for tax change in February

At the beginning of February Latvian Finance Ministry may unveil its prepared tax system improvement plan offer, as confirmed by Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds on Wednesday, 15 January.

He stresses that no «massive reform» is planned for the tax system, rather improvements, including making tax application fairer and more combative towards grey economy.

«Many in society are starting to understand that most of employed people pay only one tax regime, whereas others legally pay smaller tax rates. Is this really fair if in the end everyone wants equal healthcare, social guarantees and education for their children? We need to look and see what we can do to equalize all this and so that everyone pay equal shares to the system,» the prime minister outlined changes to the tax system.

When asked if there are plans for any changes to corporate income tax rates or application order, Kariņš said «there is no need to ruffle this topic», because in a long-term perspective Latvia may collect a bountiful harvest from the current corporate income tax regime.

Once Finance Ministry has presented its offer for tax system’s improvement, it may be presented to society, experts and the Saeima, Latvian government leader concluded.