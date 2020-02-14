Prime minister orders development of proper government MPC monitoring rules

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš has ordered Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro to immediately commence work on a new mandatory procurement component (MPC) monitoring project and submit it as soon as possible to ensure efficient control over the system, as confirmed by the prime minister’s office.

Kariņš says the economy minister needs to start work on development of new Cabinet of Ministers’ rules in order to secure the most efficient monitoring of MPC system. At the same time, the minister is expected to continue working on solutions for MPC liquidation in accordance with the commitment outlined in the government declaration.

The government declaration states MPC system needs to be liquidated in accordance with principles of law and prevent payments from other financial sources.

As previously reported, when promulgating Saeima’s received amendments to the Electrical Energy Market Law this week invited approving new rules to better govern support for electricity producers as soon as possible.

This year, on 30 January, the Saeima approved amendments to the Electrical Energy Market Law. These amendments are intended to establish supervision over state support for electricity producers and prevent their over-compensation.

The law states Economy Ministry will have a duty to organize monitoring and control over MPC system, prevent over-compensation, as well as recover unreasonably paid state support. Over-compensation in the law is defined and financial support received by electricity producers for electricity production as a result of which the general internal rate of return on capital investment was exceeded. At the same time, law amendments provide for the total support period of support per power station will not be allowed to exceed 20 years with all forms of state support for electricity production.

Additionally, it is planned to perform equipment inspections at power plants and CHP plants to make sure they meet requirements for provision of state support. If non-compliance with requirements is found, the government will be able to decide on taking away provided benefits.