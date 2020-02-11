Prime minister: Rebenoks will not be picked to work in Latvenergo council

Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks will not be picked as a candidate to become a member of Latvenergo council, Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said after a meeting of Coalition Parties Council on Monday, 10 February.

Kariņš reminded that an agreement was reached when forming the government to reject the practice of putting people close to politicians to high-ranking posts in company councils, instead using selection processes and the principle of good management model.

«I want to calm everyone by saying Rebenoks will not be picked – he will not work in this post,» stresses the politician.

Rebenoks, on the other hand, has announced that Kariņš’s statement ‘is unacceptable and pitiful’ and can be considered interference with the selection procedure.

He stresses that winners of the selection process are currently waiting for conclusion from security services, adding that the conclusion for him is neither positive nor negative, which is why it is confusing how the head of the government can make such claims before security services have submitted their reports.

The head of the government stresses that a similar decision was made in relation to the healthcare minister’s associate withdrawing from the selection process, making it clear this is about the ex-chairperson of RB Rail Baiba Rubesa and her decision to withdraw from the selection process for the post of council member of Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital. Kariņš said Rubesa could be considered as a person close to a politician.

«There are always speculations, questions about what is good and what is bad. There are different ways to achieve results. In any case, we as the government stick to this objective,» said the prime minister.

As previously reported, Nemiro has suspended Economy Ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis. He said the reason for this was possible violations in MPC system supervision. Eglītis, on the other hand, said the real reason for his suspension was his unwillingness to approve Rebenoks as a member of Latvenergo council. Eglītis has since submitted his resignations.

As was previously reported that Latvenergo council members selection process is over. Five potential candidates are known. Among the winners is also Rebenoks. The names of those potential candidates are not revealed because all of them first have to be provided with permits to work with official secrets.

On 19 June 2019 Latvenergo’s council was dissolved and an interim council was approved. At the same time, some coalition politicians had voiced criticisms in relation to the way interim council members were elected and the interim council caved under political pressure and announced dissolution on 1 July the same year.

Read also: Continuation of Olainfarm talks: the raiderism of Nemiro’s advisor Rebenoks

The dismissed Latvenergo council consisted of Andris Ozoliņš, Martins Sedlackis, Andris Liepiņš, Mārtiņš Bičevskis, as well as Baiba Rubesa. Rebenoks was part of the interim council, as was the minister’s office head Inese Kublicka, Wind Energy Association board member Kristaps Stepanovs, Rigensis Bank board member Renārs Degro and Artūrs Šnoriņš.