Prime Minister says Latvia will neither enhance nor relieve restrictions

We do not plan to enhance restrictive measures, but neither do we plan to relieve restrictions – the storm is not over. Nevertheless, we are on the correct path, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to Latvijas Radio.

Kariņš reminded that on Monday, 6 April, members of the coalition agreed the state of emergency could be extended for four more weeks. On Tuesday the government plans to meet with epidemiologists to learn about the updated situation and their opinion. Still, ‘we have to prepare for four more weeks,’ said the prime minister.

When asked why the state of emergency may not be extended for longer to be lifted sooner if need be, Kariņš stressed «there is no point stretching to infinity». On top of that, it would worry people for no reason. Four weeks is a transparent period of time, said the head of the government.

If the situation goes well, it will be decided what can be «loosened up», but if the situation deteriorates, it will be necessary to see what else we can do to protect ourselves, said the prime minister.

The prime minister also stressed Saeima’s work, adding that cooperation between the parliament and the government is very good.

On Tuesday, 7 April, the Cabinet of Ministers will view multiple projects associated with the state of emergency.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, Latvia’s government has declared a state of emergency in the country and multiple restrictions.