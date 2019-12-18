Productivity rise for Baltic company can be secured through innovations

In the next 12 months businesses in Latvia and Estonia have plans to increase productivity by developing innovations, whereas businesses in Lithuania have plans to do this by increasing production output, as concluded by SEB Bank’s survey among financial directors of major Baltic companies.

24% of Latvian and 29% of Estonian major companies have stated as their priority development of digital solutions, automation of processes and innovations, whereas 24% of Lithuanian companies are more focused on increasing production output. In Latvia and Estonia production output increase as a priority is mentioned by 9% and 13% of companies, respectively.

«Latvian companies are focused on innovative solutions to improve customer services and internal processes to thereby improve company efficiency. Companies are actively using different robots and chatbots, as well as solutions to follow different information, such as location or machinery workload,» comments SEB Bank innovation manager Kārlis Karolis.

He explains that companies more rarely look at long-term strategies to improve company operations

«Development of new solutions is always an unclear process that makes you exit your comfort zone. This way company employees acquire new knowledge and experience to be able to understand the longevity of innovations at their starting phase,» says Karolis, admitting that more and more company managers are starting to become educated about innovations and design approaches.

«Considering accessible technologies and their development rates, as well as options to reach out to clients on a global level digitally, now is the time to create new business models and innovative solutions. This is why it is good the ambitions of Latvian finance directors for new products and services continue increasing,» says Karolis.

Survey results show that Latvian companies are more ambitious than their neighbours with their goals – 20% of respondents said they would like to introduce new products and services next year, whereas 14% plan to expand to new markets. Comparatively only 13% of Lithuanian companies have such plans, whereas only 6% plan to expand to new markets. It is similar in Estonia – 14% of companies want to expand the range of goods and 10% want to expand to new markets.

Generally the majority of large companies in Baltic States are cautious in their outlooks about business growth in the next 12 months. 40% of finance directors in Latvia are confident that 2020 will be beneficial to the business environment, whereas in Estonia and Lithuania this opinion is shared by 49% and 51% of interviewed finance directors, respectively.

At the same time, large companies feel financially stable. 74% of large companies in Latvia consider their company’s financial state good or very good. The same is said by 65% of directors in Lithuania and 76% in Estonia. Every second company continues investing their free funds – 51% in Latvia, 55% in Lithuania and 62% in Estonia.