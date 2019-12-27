Progress made in Estonian-Latvian joint project for renewable energy

Estonian government has made a decision to review issue of a construction permit to create a wind turbine park in the Gulf of Riga, which would allow Estonia and Latvia to implement a joint renewable energy project, as reported by Eesti Energia representative Oskars Kupše.

According to Eesti Energia subsidiary Enefit Green manager Aavo Kärmas, it is outlined in Pernava sea territory planning documents that the territory for which construction permit is issued is great for a wind turbine park. This much is confirmed by wind, ice and ornithological studies performed in the area by Eesti Energia.

The seaside wind turbine park will be created close to Latvia’s planned wind generator park.

«We are satisfied with the government’s decision. The wind turbine park in the Gulf of Riga has the potential to become the first Estonian-Latvian renewable energy production project, because it will be located some 10 km away from Latvia’s planned seaside wind turbine park. Estonia does not have experience with construction of such wind turbine parks. This is why it is logical for a park of such scale to come to be through cooperation with multiple partners. This is why we can say the door towards cooperation is open,» says Kärmas, congratulating the work performed by economy ministries of the two Baltic States. He also said he hopes this cooperation will continue.

Eesti Energia commenced planning the seaside wind generator park in 2009. Since then preliminary wind measurements and sea bed surveying, as well as ice and bird migration observations, have been performed. Preparations continued for nearly ten years, because in 2012 the planning of Pernava sea territory began. The process concluded in 2017.

It is expected for the seaside wind generator park to be completed by 2030 and will include up to 160 wind turbines with 1 000 MW power output. Energy produced by this part may be enough to cover approximately half of Estonia’s electricity consumption. It represents a major step towards reaching energy neutrality goals set for 2050, the company reports.