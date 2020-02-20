Proposal voiced to deny Aivars Lembergs the option to enter the Saeima

A proposal has been voiced to deny suspended Ventspils mayor Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes and is added to the list of sanctions of USA, the right to participate in Saeima’s activities, according to information from LTV.

Public media portal lsm.lv writes that this proposal was voiced by the New Conservative Party and non-party Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš.

This initiative is intended to reduce Aivars Lembergs’ illegal influence over legislators, LTV notes.

Amendments to two laws have been prepared.

On 9 December 2019, based on the so-called Magnitsky Law, OFAC imposed sanctions against Aivars Lembergs and four legal persons associated with him – Ventspils Freeport Authority, Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association – for corruption.

In response to Ventspils Freeport’s addition to the list of sanctions, Latvia’s Saeima amended laws to put both Riga Freeport and Ventspils Freeport under state management. On 17 December the government supported Transport Ministry’s proposal to create a new state company to manage Ventspils port’s territory and operations.

On 18 December, OFAC announced removal of sanctions from Ventspils Freeport and Ventspils Freeport authority.

Sanctions were removed from Ventspils Freeport after Aivars Lembergs stepped down from the freeport’s board and Latvian government executed measures to put an end to his influence over the court, according to the press-statement from the US Department of the Treasury.