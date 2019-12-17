Prosecutor: companies free of Lembergs’ influence will not be subjected to sanctions

If Ventspils Freeport’s infrastructure is separated from persons under sanctions, the freeport will be able to continue its operations and bring profit to its employees and the state, BNN was told by prosecutor Juris Juriss, who is responsible for Aivars Lembergs criminal case.

This means there are no reasons to apply sanctions against companies in which Lembergs no longer has any control or influence and do not work in his interests.

As for which are the institutions responsible for this and which have to identify if a company works in Lembergs’ interest, Juriss comments it is a complicated process, the mechanism of which needs to be supervised by multiple Latvian institutions.

«Controlling and supervisory institutions are the first to face this matter. Controlling institutions have to use specific signs to tell if there is a possibility of corruption. Supervisors also need to understand if a specific case has been properly evaluated.»

Juriss says this is possible if a strict monitoring mechanism was maintained over a specific period of time. The process cannot be left unattended, allowing businessmen and financial institutions to assess themselves.

As for the US sanctions against Lembergs having a potential effect on the litigation against him, Juriss says the state prosecution’s side is considering the possibility of referencing sanctions in court. Nevertheless, it is too soon to consider any specific yes or no option, because it is first necessary to assess the other side’s debate content, said the prosecutor.

In response to BNN’s comment that there are suspicions about one more lawyer’s «sudden» departure from Lembergs’ litigation, Juriss said it would become a powerful signal that Latvia’s judicial system is running in place with provision of defence. If such a scenario is made reality, Lembergs’ criminal case may end up in a situation when the litigation ends up back where it began. «Perhaps we have to think about an institution of reserve lawyers for exceptional cases in Latvia.»

Juriss stresses that the court process is in its final stage, close to a ruling.

«It is important to avoid abusing rights provided by law. Both the state prosecution and lawyers have to understand their duty is following what is written in the law,» comments Juriss. «A lawyers cannot step down simply because he wants to or is tired, or hopes someone else takes over – there is no such mechanism.»