Prosecutor formerly responsible for Sprūds’ case given disciplinary penalty for negligence

Prosecutor Uldis Cinkmanis has been given a disciplinary penalty for negligence in the criminal case involving ex-insolvency administrator Māris Sprūds.

At the end of last week, prosecutor Cinkmanis was issued a remark, as confirmed by the office of the prosecutor press-secretary Laura Majevska.

The office of the prosecutor affirms the violation was committed in the criminal case in which Sprūds is the accused party. More information about this is not provided.

As it is known, Cinkmanis was one of the prosecutors in the criminal case in which Sprūds is accused of misappropriation, abuse of power, money laundering and extortion in an organized group. There are ten other people among the accused in the criminal case.

Sprūds’ case is currently in review by Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Case. Last year, Sprūds’ lawyer Jānis Rozenbergs filed an objection against Cinkmanis, saying that the prosecutor has a personal conflict with Sprūds. The former administrator had previously submitted a request to the office of the prosecutor about Cinkmanis’ possible illegal activities using personal data. This resulted in a disciplinary case against Cinkmanis.

The court satisfied the lawyer’s objection and suspended Cinkmanis from the criminal case. Judge Imants Dzenis had previously explained that the prosecutor had committed multiple violations of Part 3 of Section 375 of the Criminal Process Law. This section provides for storing information about persons involved in the criminal process, except persons with rights to defence, residence address, telephone number in a separate file added to the criminal case, making it so that only the person leading the criminal process is able to access this information.

The judge explained that in nearly all volumes of materials of the criminal case there are pages containing personal information, complete with personal codes and addresses. Additionally, materials of the criminal case also contain data about the state of health of Sprūds and other persons.

However, multiple sections of the criminal case also contained data from the electronic log, which contains detailed information about people not involved in the criminal process, which means there may have been a breach of witnesses’ and other people’s right for privacy of life, as well as a breach of secrecy of the investigation.

Dzenis said that after a service inspection performed by senior prosecutor Gita Bezuma it was concluded that Cinkmanis had allowed multiple aforementioned violations of the Criminal Process Law. The senior prosecutor has requested issued materials back to prevent problems.

Sprūds was detained by State Police in June 2017. He was released in February 2018 after the court set a bail amount for him equal to half a million euros. This is one of the biggest bail amounts paid in Latvia court justice system’s history. It was paid by Sprūds’ brother Kristaps Sprūds.