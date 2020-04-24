Prosecutor requests four years in prison for Uģis Magonis and Oleg Ossinovski

Latvian office of the prosecutor has requested four years in prison for former head of Latvian Railway (LDz) Uģis Magonis and Estonian millionaire Oleg Ossinovski. The two are accused of bribery.

Additionally, the office of the prosecutor wants to confiscate Magonis’ owned property, as well as take away his right to take posts in management boards of state and municipal companies for five years.

Additional punishments are not requested for Osinovskis, however.

The office of the prosecutor also requests declaring EUR 499 500 – the money that was confiscated when the two were detained – as illegally acquired property and have it confiscated in the interest of the state.

Defence attorneys of the two accused will commence their debate speeches at the next court hearing.

As previously reported, both of the accused were interviewed during the previous hearing. Both denied their guilt.

Magonis told the court that the aforementioned amount of money was received from Ossinovski was not a bribe. He said it was more of a reward for lobbying his [Ossinovski] interests to the management of Russian Railway so that the company organizes a procurement involving Ossinovski’s owned company Daugavpils Locomotive Repair Factory (DLRR).

He stressed that the money was not intended to be handed down further. T was offered by Ossinovski for Magonis’, as a private person, assistance in settling multiple similar topics. The former head of LDz stressed he is good relations with Russian Railway head Vladimirs Yakunin and his vice Vladimir Morozov.

Magonis added that he had friendly relations with both officials before he took his post in LDz. He added he meets with them on a regular basis. They also congratulate each other for various celebrations.

Magonis also testified that Ossinovski initially offered him EUR 800 000 as reward for Magonis providing advice and helping DLRR develop, as well as for lobbying the company’s interests in Russia. The ex-LDz chief also mentioned that he had believed DLRR interests were closely tied to state interests, because the company provides jobs to approximately 1 000 Daugavpils residents. He also stressed that talks with Yakunin and Morozov were performed privately, not officially. This is why he denies charges that claim the money was received for organizing the meeting.

Magonis admits that after LDz Rolling Stock Service signed a contract with Ossinovski’s owned company Skinest Rail on the procurement of four diesel locomotives, the amount offered by Ossinovski dropped to EUR 500 000, because the Estonian millionaire claimed the aforementioned procurement was not economically beneficial for the Estonian company.

Ossinovski testified that he had previously mentioned in the pre-trial process, claiming the EUR 500 000 was intended as a bribe to then the head of Russian railway Vladimir Yakunin, but this was not true. Ossinovski claimed he testified this way because KNAB investigator had stressed to him that if he refused to cooperate his name would be revealed to the press and he wanted to preserve his reputation. On top of that, his attorney said during the pre-trial process it is allowed to change testimony «every day» if need be.