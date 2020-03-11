Prosecutors in MH17 trial say Russia trying to sabotage investigation

In the Netherlands, the prosecutors of the MH17 trial into the murder of 298 people have said there is evidence that the Russian government is keen to thwart the investigation and some witnesses feel endangered if disclosed, The Guardian reports.

The accused are Russians Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Igor Girkin and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, who held senior posts in pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine in 2014, according to prosecutors.

On Monday, March 9, judges decided the trial would continue with the suspects absent. Only Pulatov has appointed defence lawyers.

In pre-trial hearings, in Amsterdam on Monday, prosecutors have said the defendants – three Russians and a Ukrainian – helped arrange the Russian missile system that shot down MH17, a civilian airliner. All 298 people on board were killed. Most of the passengers were Dutch nationals. Despite Russia denies any involvement, The Guardian reports.

«The sum of all the facts casts a dark shadow over this investigation because there is strong indicative evidence that Russian government is keen to thwart the investigation,»

the prosecutor Thijs Berger said in the hearing, part of which focused on testimony by witnesses who have not yet been named.

«Several witnesses in this investigation have said that they fear for their lives if their identities would come to light,» he noted on Tuesday, March 10.

Lawyers for one defendant protested against the prosecutor’s statements about Russia and argued that witness intimidation should not be discussed in open hearings.

