PTAC: disinfection products expand in supply and stabilize in price

There has been a significant increase with variety of disinfectant products in Latvia, which has contributed to the stabilization of prices and even their slight decline. No major price fluctuations have been observed for wide consumption goods so far, nor have there been any problems with availability of any food products in Latvia lately, according to observations from the Consumer Rights Protection Centre (PAC).

Considering high demand, PTAC performs price monitoring for supply of disinfectant products in online stores and physical stores. So far PTAC has surveyed 29 stores online and for retail stores.

The main conclusions: the current range of disinfection products is very wide, which is largely thanks to local producers. This applies to hand sanitizers and surface disinfectants in different volumes – from aerosol spray cans to 4-5 litre barrels.

Price amplitude varies: surface and universal disinfection products in the largest volumes (above 500 ml) are available for prices ranging from 5 EUR/l to 10 EUR/l.

Products in smaller volumes are more expensive, as prices vary from 25 to 80 EUR/l. Compared to the previous couple of weeks, considering increased supply, prices have stabilized and have become more accessible for consumers. After studying online offers, however, PTAC concluded often traders do not have information about manufacturers or some of them are not even registered in Latvia.

PTAC urges consumers to compare prices with other stores before making a purchase, as well as pick reliable stores.

As part of wide price monitoring efforts, PTAC has inspected 129 inspections of online and retail stores.

PTAC concluded prices of food products have not increased – only small price fluctuations have been observed in both directions. Monitoring conclusions mention there are no problems with food product accessibility. If products are not found in a specific store, normally resupplies are performed quickly to restock.

Considering the fact the assortment of industrial goods is volatile, it changes depending on availability of goods on the market, which makes price changes hard to survey. PTAC has commenced multiple in-depth inspections in relation to price increase of goods in high demand.

PTAC invites consumers to report cases when prices increase considerably for any segment of goods. After receiving such information, PTAC will perform an inspection and will request from sellers explanations for price increase.

PTAC also reports price volumes in Latvia are not regulated and the volume of retail trade prices depends on different factors. PTAC also invites traders to be responsible and refrain from artificially increasing prices.