PTAC: number of complaints about debt collectors up considerably during state of emergency

During the state of emergency in Latvia the number of complaints received from residents about debt collectors has increased. However, people are still largely unaware of this service, said director of the Consumer Rights Protection Centre (PTAC) Baiba Vītoliņa in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Thursday, 23 April.

She explained residents have turned to PTAC, believing debts should not be collected during the crisis, that such behaviour from businessmen is unethical. People are also generally unaware that debt collection is paid service.

«Currently life is difficult for many people, and if they also have to pay debts on top of everything else, people feel very disappointed. Generally the debt collection service is not clear for people. People also do not understand you have to pay for debt collection as well,» says Vītoliņa.

At the same time, PTAC chief also stresses that debt collectors should also offer clients the option, when possible, to pay off debts in a longer period of time, considering the state of emergency.

«Debts have to be paid and the crisis is no excuse. However, if a person is unable to pay regardless, the have to turn to the debt collector and work to resolve this problem,»

said Vītoliņa, adding that outside the crisis one of the main problems why more problems keep appearing is because people don’t communicate with businessmen and instead choose to hide.

PTAC also admits Latvian residents’ understanding of financial topics has not improved significantly lately.

She mentioned that during the state of emergency many loan takers want to receive credit holidays, but not everyone understands what credit holidays are. On top of that, people are generally not informed they will have to pay back loans anyway and that during loan holidays they have to pay interest for loans.

At the same time, Vītoliņa says PTAC currently does not have data to suggest the volume of fast loans has increased during the state of emergency.