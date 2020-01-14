Public Advisory Council considers several potential NEPLP candidates

Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) Public Advisory Council considers publicist Ilmārs Šlāpins, journalist Jānis Eglītis, once Culture Ministry’s Media Policy Office manager Roberts Putnis and journalist Ieva Kalderauska as the most appropriate candidates for posts in the council.

The letter sent to the parliament’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee by the Advisory Council, which has started interviewing candidates, states that the council has assessed the candidates’ reputation, language skills, knowledge and experience working in managing posts, as well as their understanding of state administration and media specifics and role in a democratic society.

The Advisory Council has interviewed 15 out of 17 candidates. The only two candidates that have not been interviewed are Ginta Linmeijera, who decided to withdraw her candidacy, and Ilze Pētersoni, who could not make it to the interview.

Four candidates received the highest score – Šlāpins, Eglītis, Putnis and Kalderauska. At the same time, the council mentioned that other candidates who received evaluation include ex-Saeima deputy Kārlis Seržants, LLC NT Piedzīvojumi board member Andis Plakans, Riga TV24 content editor and producer Inese Šuļžanoka, former NEPLP member and media analyst Aija Dulevska.

Previously, Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee had decided that results of NEPLP Advisory Council’s assessment would not be published prior to interviews of potential candidates. But on 14 January the committee’s meeting was full with other documents made available to everyone present, including the letter from the council.

The committee started interviewing NEPLP candidates. It is planned to finish interviews next week.

NEPLP Social Advisory Council member and member of For Legal Content association Dace Kotzeva has said that even people who do not consume media content have submitted their candidacy. Additionally, not all candidates who are interested in working at NEPLP are qualified for this job, says Kotzeva.