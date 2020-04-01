Public catering companies to adopt new hygiene requirements as of 1 April

Latvia’s Agriculture Ministry has expanded requirements for public catering and retail trade companies, BNN was told by the ministry.

From now on, public catering companies will have to provide customers the option to wash hands with warm water and soap or disinfect hands before having a meal, or upon entering or before leaving the catering company.

It is also necessary to disinfect the table after every customer’s meal, as well as install a transparent safety barrier at the cashier.

More on this topic: 31 March marks coming into force of new social distance requirements in cafes

When supplying primary food products in accordance with volumes approved in regulations to the end consumer or retail trade company that directly supplies the end consumer, will be allowed to exceed the agreed upon volume as long as hygiene and veterinary requirements are met.

Companies engaged in food trade or catering services or sell unpackaged food products that do not have to be washed or undergo thermal processing, such as cookies, ready-made meals, salads, have to sell aforementioned products only in packaged form or have them packaged on demand.

Public catering companies have to provide each individual customer a separate set of table utensils, as well as napkins.