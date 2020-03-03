Putin seeks to mention faith in God, define marriage in constitution

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed additional norms, including on heterosexual marriage and faith in God, to be added to the Russian Constitution as part of his constitutional reform, Russian news portal Meduza reports.

Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin stated on Monday, March 2, that the new proposals came prior to the Duma’s second vote on the bill.

One amendment would include the word God in Russia’s foundational legal document. Volodin read that language aloud to the press: «The Russian Federation, united by a thousand-year history and in testament to the memory of its ancestors, who gave us our ideals and our faith in God as well as the continuous development of the Russian state, recognizes this historically formed governmental unit.»

Vice Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy of the Russian State Duma added that the changes include a constitutional measure defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman, Meduza and Interfax report.

Other proposals suggest recognizing the role of the Russian ethnos in the formation of the Russia and introducing a clause defining the Russian Federation as the successor state of the Soviet Union, Meduza and Dozhd report.