PVD commences annual rabies vaccination for foxes and raccoon dogs in Latvia
Every spring the Food and Veterinary Service (PVD) performs vaccination of forest animals – foxes and raccoon dogs – against rabies.
The vaccine is deposited in the wild in the form of small brownish cubes no larger than a matchbox. The vaccine is not for dogs or cats. Still, even if they consume it, their health will not suffer, PVD explains.
The vaccine is not dangerous for human health or the environment. Still, if a person comes across the vaccine, which is liquid on the inside, and it ended up in the eye or in a wound – it is necessary to turn to a doctor.
Vaccine bait is deposited along the eastern border using small aircraft.
Lysvulpen vaccine is used for vaccination. It contains the weakened strain of SAD BERN and SAD B l9 rabies virus, which is encased in a mixture of fishmeal, fat and paraffin.
Rabies is a dangerous and untreatable infectious disease that affects animals and humans alike. Wild animals – mainly foxes and raccoon dogs – are natural carriers of the virus. Pets, most often dogs and cats who were not vaccinated, become infected after coming into contact with sick wild animals.
The only effective way to prevent rabies is timely vaccination of animals, PVD stresses.
PVD’s rabies prevention programme is approved and co-financed by the European Commission.
Thanks to systematic vaccination of wild animals, which performed in Latvia regularly in spring and autumn since 2005, rabies is practically non-existent in Latvia. The last case of rabies-infected wild animals observed in Latvia took place in 2010, whereas the last case for pets – in 2012. In 2014 World Organisation for Animal Health officially declared Latvia a country free of rabies.
Although there have been no new rabies case in Latvia for years, because of the spread of rabies in neighbouring countries, PVD urges residents to vaccinate their pets against rabies, as well as report observed rabies cases to PVD.
Keywords: foxes PVD rabies raccoon dogs vaccination
COVID-19 infected in the Baltics. 739 in Latvia, 1 326 in Lithuania, 1 535 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 739, increasing by 12 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 326 infection cases.
Plenary session of the Supreme Court supports Strupišs as chairman of the court
On Monday, 20 April, the Supreme Court’s plenary session decided to support Aigars Strupišs candidacy for approval in the Saeima.
Estonian industrial prices drop by 3.5% on year
In Estonian industry, the producer price index of industrial output decreased by 3.5% between March 2019 and March this year. From February 2019 to March 2020, a decrease of 0.9% was registered by Statistics Estonia.
Spain plans to allow children go outside after month in home isolation
In Spain, where over 20 000 people have died from the complications of COVID-19, the government has announced the worst point of the epidemic being left behind and plans to allow children to go outside homes, British broadcaster BBC reports.
State Education Content Centre’s head promises exams to be shorter, not easier
It is expected centralized exams in Latvia will be shorter but not easier this year, said State Education Content Centre head Guntars Catlaks in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorāma.
Air temperature in Latvia to reach +18° C this week
In spite of air temperature dropping below 0 C at night this week, daytime air temperature will be more spring-like as air temperature is expected to reach +16° C… +18° C, as reported by Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Violent attacks take place in Canada leaving 17 people dead
In eastern Canada, a series of killings have taken place, where 17 people, including the suspected attacker died, British news portal The Guardian reports.
No COVID-19 infection cases found in Latvian prisons so far
So far not a single COVID-19 infection case has been found in prisons in Latvia – neither among convicts nor among prison guards, said chief of Prison Administration Ilona Spure in an interview to Latvijas Radio.
Coronavirus in the Baltics. 727 in Latvia, 1 298 in Lithuania, 1 528 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 727, increasing by 15 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 298 infection cases.
Week in Lithuania: Seimas set to go back to normalcy, town near Vilnius placed on lockdown, former President acquitted
In Lithuania, the top news of the past week were Seimas’ readiness to go back to normalcy, town near Vilnius placed on lockdown and non-food retailers, repair shops being allowed to reopen.
BNN summary of the week: support for unemployed. Optimization of state administration. Airport changes
BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Inspection; Riga City Council; Unemployed; Changes at the airport; Saving on labour?; Limiting the pandemic and School’s end.
COVID-19 infected in Baltics. 712 in Latvia, 1 239 in Lithuania, 1 512 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 712, increasing by 30 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 239 infection cases. It should be mentioned here that 18 of the 30 new infection cases were found for people from Zilais krusts asylum.
Police fine three in Riga for not maintaining distance and virus denial
Riga Municipal Police has fined a group of three people for failure to maintain required 2 m distance. Each has been fined EUR 100, as reported by RPP.
General government budget deficit in Latvia at EUR 63.2 million in 2019
In 2019 general government budget deficit accounted for EUR 63.2 million or 0.2 % of the Gross Domestic Product and general government consolidated gross debt amounted to EUR 11.24 billion or 36.9 % of the GDP.
Marriage numbers in Latvia increase in February
During the three months of 2020, a total of 1 744 marriages were registered. It should be noted that this year comparatively many marriages were registered in February.
Tallink to begin collective lay-off in Latvia
Estonian-owned ferry operator Tallink Latvija AS has on Friday, April 17, notified the Latvian crew members and shore personnel of the Tallink Grupp that it is commencing a collective redundancies process involving around 550 Latvian employees, the group wrote in a press release.
E-services in other EU countries available to Latvian e-ID card holders
Latvia has become the second country among Nordic Countries and Baltic States whose national electronic identification tools can be used to receive cross-border e-services in other European Union member states, as reported by Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry.
COVID-19 spread in Baltics. 682 in Latvia, 1 149 in Lithuania, 1 459 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 682, increasing by 7 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 149 infection cases.
Infectologist: as long as there is no COVID-19 vaccine, people will have to maintain social distance
As long as there is COVID-19 vaccine, some social distancing will have to remain, said Latvian Healthcare Ministry’s chief specialist for infectology Uga Dumpis in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.
Actually … more people died; China increases Wuhan victim number by half
In Wuhan, the Chinese city, where COVID-19 originated, authorities have increased the coronavirus-related death toll by 50%, The Guardian reports.
Unemployed aid benefit planned to be set at EUR 130
Unemployed aid benefit may be paid to Latvian residents for a period of four months and its maximum amount will be set at EUR 130, as confirmed by Latvian Welfare Minister’s advisor for communication affairs Jānis Zariņš.
Bulgaria restricts car traffic around capital Sofia
The Bulgarian government has closed car traffic to and from the capital Sofia seeking to contain the spread of COVID-19 before the Orthodox Easter on April 19, The Sofia Globe news portal reports.
Riga City Council snap elections officially scheduled for 29 August
The snap elections in Riga are officially set to take place 29 August 2020. This much was decided by the Saeima on Thursday, 16 April, during the viewing of amendments to the Law on Dismissal of Riga City Council, as reported by the parliament’s press-service.
Volume of fuel sold in Latvia down 8.3% in two months
In two months of 2020 a total of 188 184 tonnes of oil products was sold in Latvia, which is 16 957 tonnes of 8.3% less when compared to two months of 2019, according to State Revenue Service’s compiled excise goods turnover indexes.
Newest comments
-
Mike @ 2020-04-20 10:54:27
how much geopolitics does play in this? the author stated clearly the allies were of no help. sad!
-
Lian Sri Lanka @ 2020-04-19 14:54:49
-
@ 2020-04-19 14:54:00
-
Zerry @ 2020-04-19 13:20:57
Nothing new, it us just made in PRC quality. Mostly people just don’t care due to cheap prices. But now it’s more public the crap quality. They can produce a good quality, if someone else make the design and watch over the process.
-
Zerry @ 2020-04-19 13:13:30