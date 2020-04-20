PVD commences annual rabies vaccination for foxes and raccoon dogs in Latvia

Every spring the Food and Veterinary Service (PVD) performs vaccination of forest animals – foxes and raccoon dogs – against rabies.

The vaccine is deposited in the wild in the form of small brownish cubes no larger than a matchbox. The vaccine is not for dogs or cats. Still, even if they consume it, their health will not suffer, PVD explains.

The vaccine is not dangerous for human health or the environment. Still, if a person comes across the vaccine, which is liquid on the inside, and it ended up in the eye or in a wound – it is necessary to turn to a doctor.

Vaccine bait is deposited along the eastern border using small aircraft.

Lysvulpen vaccine is used for vaccination. It contains the weakened strain of SAD BERN and SAD B l9 rabies virus, which is encased in a mixture of fishmeal, fat and paraffin.

Rabies is a dangerous and untreatable infectious disease that affects animals and humans alike. Wild animals – mainly foxes and raccoon dogs – are natural carriers of the virus. Pets, most often dogs and cats who were not vaccinated, become infected after coming into contact with sick wild animals.

The only effective way to prevent rabies is timely vaccination of animals, PVD stresses.

PVD’s rabies prevention programme is approved and co-financed by the European Commission.

Thanks to systematic vaccination of wild animals, which performed in Latvia regularly in spring and autumn since 2005, rabies is practically non-existent in Latvia. The last case of rabies-infected wild animals observed in Latvia took place in 2010, whereas the last case for pets – in 2012. In 2014 World Organisation for Animal Health officially declared Latvia a country free of rabies.

Although there have been no new rabies case in Latvia for years, because of the spread of rabies in neighbouring countries, PVD urges residents to vaccinate their pets against rabies, as well as report observed rabies cases to PVD.