Radzevičs: municipal companies should be supervised by independent people

It is not right that the majority of supervisors of municipal companies are also employed by municipal administration, said Riga City Council executive director and public transport company Rīgas satiksme (RS) shareholder Juris Radzevičs in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Tuesday, 7 January.

Explaining the changes made to RS council on 6 January – dismissing Natālija Moškevica and appointing Normunds Narvaišs – Radzevičs stressed that it is not correct the majority of council members are also employed by the municipality. According to him, the majority of the members of the council should be independent of the municipal administration.

Radzevičs believes that councils of municipal companies should be composed of independent experts, such as the Baltic Institute of Corporate Governance, Cross-Sectoral Coordination Centre, Foreign Investors Council and other organizations.

These experts would work to ensure change of political powers in the municipality does not result in unpredictable changes for municipal companies.

Read also: Rīgas satiksme’s shareholder to ask prosecutor to assess council chairman’s approval

Riga City Council’s executive director stressed that this trend is observed not only in municipal but also state companies.