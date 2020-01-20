Railway freight volumes in Latvia drop 15.8% in 2019

When compared to 2018, railway freight volumes in Latvia had declined 15.8% in 2019. Total railway freight volumes reached 41.492 million tonnes, according to data from the Transport Ministry.

The volume of international freights accounted for 39.782 million tonnes, which is a drop of 16.9% when compared to 2018. The volume of domestic freights, on the other hand, has increased 25.1% – up to 1.71 million tonnes.

Compiled information shows that transit freights composed 36.176 million of all international railway freights, which is an 18.6% decline when compared to 2018. The volume of import freights was 3.325 million tonnes, which is 6.5% more, and the volume of export freights was 280 800 tonnes, which is an 11.4% decline.

At the same time, the volume of transit freights going through ports was 31.631 million tonnes in 2019, which is 19.8% less than a year prior. Land transit through Latvia’s territory composed 4.546 million tonnes, which is a 9.9% decline.

In 2018 the volume of railway freights in Latvia had increased 12.5%, when compared to 2017 and 49.266 million tonnes.