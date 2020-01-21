Raimonds Vējonis elected as president of Latvian Basketball Association

On Tuesday, 21 January, former president of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis was elected president of Latvian Basketball Association (LBS), as reported by Latvian public media portal lsm.lv.

34 LBS members voted in favour of Vējonis and 14 members voted in favour of Anete Jēkabsone-Žogota. Nine votes were declared void.

There were three candidates for the LBS president post: Raimonds Vējonis, Anete Jēkabsone-Žogota and Kaspars Cipruss. The latter decided to withdraw his candidacy shortly before the vote, urging members to vote for Vējonis instead.

Riga Port Police Voins, who has been the president of LBS since February 2011, was the one who had previously replaced the last president of the organization Ojārs Kehris. In the previous elections in January 2016 he was the only candidate for the post and was elected unanimously.