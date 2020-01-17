Rain in Australia provides relief to continuing fight against bushfires

In eastern Australia, which has been suffering in prolonged and disastrous bushfires, heavy rain has been falling for the past 24 hours.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that torrential downpours drenched much of bushfire-ravaged eastern Australia on Friday, January 17, providing a second day of much-needed relief to firefighters battling a months-long crisis.

«Rain has fallen across most firegrounds over the last 24 hours which is great news! Our fingers are crossed that this continues over the coming days,» New South Wales Rural Fire Service wrote on Twitter.

The rain has given some relief, but 82 fires are still burning across the state and 30 are still not contained. Dozens of fires were burning in the neighbouring Victoria state.

Since September, bushfires have taken the lives of 29 people, destroyed thousands of homes and decimated an area larger than South Korea. An estimated one billion wildlife and livestock have been killed, raising concerns that some threatened populations may never recover.

In some parts of eastern Australia, drought-hit communities received more rain in the last 24 hours than they did in all of December. Forecasts of more rain over the weekend in NSW, Queensland and Victoria state offered a further glimmer of hope, DW reports.