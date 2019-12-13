Ralfs Kļaviņš and Edvīns Bērziņš leave the board of Latvian Transit Business Association

Chairman of Riga Commercial Port Ralfs Kļaviņš and ex-chairman of Latvian Railway Edvīns Bērziņš have left the board of Latvian Transit Business Association, according to information from Firmas.lv.

At the same time, according to data from Firmas.lv, board chairman Aivars Lembergs and board members Imants Sarmulis and Jānis Lapiņš will continue working in the association. Changes were registered on Thursday, 12 December.

Information from the association’s website shows that only Lembergs and Sarmulis work in the association’s board.

On Monday, 9 December, based on the so-called Magnitsky Law, US Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) established sanctions against a number of people and their organizations in Europe, Asia and Latin America, including the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs.

Read also: Ministry: to prevent damaging Latvian sports sector’s reputation, Lembergs should leave LOK

OFAC has issued a Global Magnitsky General License Nr.1, which allows for limiting transactions performed by Ventspils Freeport Authority, Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association for 30 days.

In reaction to sanctions, Latvia’s Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits announced on Tuesday, 10 December, that he will invite all state companies that are members in the Latvian Transit Business Association to leave this organization to avoid any direct or indirect consequences from international sanctions.

So far the decision to leave the association has been announced by Riga International Airport, Latvian Railway, Riga Freeport authority, Liepaja Special Economic Zone, Baltic Express, as well as companies part of Riga Commerical Port Group – LLC Skonto Metāls, LLC Riga fertilizer terminal, LLC Rīgas centrālais termināls and Baltic Transit Service.