Reasons behind Ecolines bus crash in Estonia remain unknown

The reasons behind the road traffic accident involving an Ecolines bus bound for Riga from St Petersburg on Sunday, 29 December, remain unknown. Nine people, including four Latvian citizens, were injured in this accident, as reported by Ecolines representatives.

«The bus had veered strongly to the right. Conditions on the road were good, but there was ice on the edge of the road, and the bus went off the road. It is hard to say if there were any technical difficulties – everything will be determined in the inspection. According to the driver, the bus was in excellent condition – everything worked fine and there were no malfunctions,» Ecolines manager in Estonia Elis Kovaljov told Estonian public media ETV programme Aktuālā kamera.

He said the bus was inspected before the trip, as usual, and no problems were found.

Nadežda Martemjanova, a passenger of the bus, told ERR that «passengers climbed out through the roof of the bus, assisting one another. Police, fire fighters and ambulance arrived soon after the accident – some 20 minutes after. No one was seriously injured. People who got bruises or other light injuries were taken to a hospital. Some people lost some things – phones, hats, etc. People did spend some time in the cold. A first aid kit was found and medical assistance was provided. Approximately after an hour another Ecolines bus arrived to take the remaining passengers to their destination. People sat in police cars while waiting.»

Ecolines bus went off the road and crashed on its way from St Petersburg to Riga at 04:45 a.m. some 30 km from Tallinn. Nine people were hospitalized, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

According to information from Estonian police, four Latvian citizens are among the injured. One Russian citizen was also injured, as reported by Russian embassy in Estonia.

The bus driver was not drunk, Estonian police report.

Passenger carrying services using Ecolines brand are performed by Latvian company Norma-A, which has branch offices in Estonia and Lithuania.