Recovery from COVID-19 confirmed for 16 people in Latvia

So far 16 people in Latvia have made a successful recovery from COVID-19, as reported by Latvian Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC) Infectious Diseases Risk Analysis and Prevention Department director Jurijs Perevoščikovs at a press-conference on Monday, 6 April.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 will be allowed to leave and continue their everyday lives only with their doctor’s permission. A person is considered healthy once clinical symptoms disappear and two COVID-19 tests turn out negative.

Perevoščikovs said of the 75 investigated COVID-19 patients, sixteen of them showed negative results when tested for the virus twice, proving their recovery.

«A person can recover physically, when no symptoms appear, but for a person to be allowed to return to everyday life it is necessary to make sure the person has recovered properly, because there is a risk of the person passing the virus again in two weeks,» explains the epidemiologist.

29 of the mentioned 75 patients have undergone a first control test and the result for all of them turned out negative. However, to confirm recovery from COVID-19, they have to undergo a repeated test.

30 other patients showed a positive result in repeated tests.

As it is known, in 111 infection cases more than 14 days have passed since the infected people were diagnosed with COVID-19. This means 36 patients still have not undergone control tests for the virus. Perevoščikovs says there are two possible reasons why this situation has appeared.

Meanwhile, SPKC epidemiologists have 2 500 people under active observation. These people have contacted with people infected with the coronavirus.

As previously reported, only nine new infection cases with COVID-19 have been found in the last day in Latvia. The number of confirmed infections in Latvia is 542.

773 of examinations of persons potentially infected with COVID-19 were performed in Latvia in the past day and a total of 21 453 so far.

Latvian Healthcare Ministry’s chief infectology specialist Uga Dumpis reported at the end of the week that when compared to other countries, the COVID-19 pandemic in Latvia looks almost acceptable. He said people in Latvia are allowed to move around relatively freely when compared to other countries.